I Binge-Watched The Bear Season 4, And I'm Shocked By The (New) Way It Made Me Cry

Spoilers ahead for The Bear Season 4.

Every streaming service has a few acclaimed megahits, and for those with a Hulu subscription The Bear is definitely on that list. The FX original series is an Emmy-winning success, and recently released the entirety of Season 4 on the streamer. Once again I was a big puddle of tears watching the latest set of episodes, but this time I was crying for joy instead of sadness. Let's break it all down.

Like so many others, I binge-watched The Bear Season 4 as quickly as I could. I expected to be emotionally moved again, but the remarkable way was how the series pivoted. Rather than being anxiety-inducing as I watched beautifully flawed characters come to blows, it felt like the fourth season was one about joy and forgiveness. And as such, seasons-long dramas reached resolutions that truly sparked joy.

The Season 4 finale of The Bear subverted my expectations masterfully, as did a number of other episodes. When Carmy decides to leave the industry, I thought it was going to be a full-on blowout with Richie. And while their conversation started that way, they reached a new understanding about each other... including the big revelation about Jeremy Allen White's character showing up to Mikey's funeral. This reunion was wildly moving, as was Carmy ensuring that his "cousin" was a partner in the titular restaurant.

Everyone from The Bear's cast brings their A-game, especially the stellar ensemble of guest actors. But Jamie Lee Curtis is on another level entirely as flawed Berzatto matriarch Donna. While she's only appeared a handful of times in the four seasons, Curtis created a fully formed, fascinating, and tragic figure. While we saw her most manic side in the iconic episode "Fishes", things have evolved. After feeling too guilty to attend The Bear's opening, she was able to reconnect with Sugar when helping her give birth last season. And in Season 4 her quest for penance, and JLC's truly heartbreaking performance, soars to new heights.

This season Donna was emotionally present, contrite, and begging for a relationship with her son. Carmy and Donna's reunion offers catharsis not only for longtime fans, but especially for those with an intimate understanding of addiction and mental health issues. Donna worked hard on herself and her sobriety, and finally gave Carmen the acknowledgement he so desperately needed. Cue the happy tears.

In almost every instance this season, The Bear weaved when I thought it would dip. Sydney decided not to leave, the restaurant seemed to find its footing, and the various relationships of the show were strengthened. I mean, the Berzattos were even able to survive a wedding without killing each other!

The Bear is streaming in its entirety on Hulu, with Season 4 part of the 2025 TV schedule. Unfortunately, we're left to wait until next season to see if the restaurant manages to survive without its safety net.