Disney World's Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance Is Making A Change Due To The Pandemic, But It Sounds Like A Good Thing

A lot of things have changed at Walt Disney World due to the pandemic. While all four theme parks are now open, only a fraction of the normal crowds can be found there, and everybody is wearing a face covering and keeping their distance. FastPass+ has been suspended and even walking around with food is no longer allowed. While necessary, many of these changes make visiting the parks more complicated, but one change is potentially a good thing, as you no longer have to get up early to get access to the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue at Disney's Hollywood Studios.