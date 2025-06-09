All These Tweets Saying Goodbye To Disney World’s Longtime MuppetVision Show On Its Last Day Have Me In My Feels

Losing a beloved theme park attraction is something that can be quite emotional. While new attractions at Walt Disney World are coming all the time, it's also inevitable that things end, and park fans recently took a moment to say a final farewell to MuppetVision 3D. After reading the reactions to the closing day of this classic Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction, you'll be lucky if you don't end up a bit teary-eyed.

The MuppetVision 3D Closure Led To A Lot Of Feelings From Fans

Listen, I’ve been reckoning with this development since MuppetVision 3D’s 2024 closure rumors became a reality in January of this year. The final shows for that 1991 attraction closed it off to the public officially on June 7th, with a cast member exclusive event supposedly set for June 10th, according to WDW Magic.

The closure, which is to make way for the new Monsters Inc. Land that will be build in place of the Muppet Courtyard, has brought people together in sadness and fond memories. Disney Adults, Muppet fans, and other people who enjoyed what MuppetVision 3D brought to the table were present on the attraction's very final day. Which leads us to emotional reactions, like this one from park blog Laughing Place:

Kermit telling us to “come see us again sometime” hits differently today. 😢 #MuppetVision3D

Another tweet, from user @BBindman , highlighted the fact that this past May was a pretty big birthday for this vintage attraction. Showing off a piece of art that depicts the Muppets Courtyard as a colorful map, the text of the message read as follows:

Happy 34th Birthday Muppetvision 3D! I'm sorry your party is so lame. #muppetvision3d #jimhenson

With almost three and a half decades in the bank, you'd think MuppetVision 3D would have lost its charm. Considering how some people wish the Carousel of Progress would be shut down for good, this notion probably doesn't surprise anyone. However, user @DisneyOnParade has pitched why this doesn't seem to be the case with the fanbase surrounding this attraction with love:

No matter how many times I watched #MuppetVision3D, each time was filled with laughs, water sprays, bubbles and butt bops that you couldn't help but giggle about and love. It never disappointed and was Jim Hanson's last masterpiece before his unexpected death. It will be missed.

So what are we supposed to do with the sadness over MuppetVision 3D? Well, if you're like some of the fans we're about to discuss, you use it to make sure that this historical landmark is preserved, in one way or another.

Fans Haven't Given Up Hope On Preserving MuppetVision 3D

Still, while MuppetVision 3D has closed, there are plenty of fans who hope for a future for the attraction, and for the Muppets as a whole in Disney's beloved theme parks.

“Build a new Muppet Theater for MippetVision 3-D where that Villains show is. The re-theme of Rock N Roller Coaster is overdue, but @TheMuppets deserve so much better from @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyCo. I will miss #MuppetVision3D so much… 😔 #TheMuppets - @SirEricBrown

“If only there was a theater somewhere they could announce the Muppets were coming back to.” - @ParkJourney\

"RIP MuppetVision 3D (1991-2025) A classic that didn’t deserve to die too soon. If @DisneyPlus can release the film for preservations sake (alongside Magic Journeys, Captain EO, Honey I Shrunk The Audience, and It’s Tough to be a Bug), I would very much appreciate it. - @ThemePark_Nerdo

That last point becomes more solvent than ever, as @ParkJourney included photos from Disney California Adventure’s Sunset Showcase Theater - the current venue for Mickey’s PhilharMagic 3D - in that farewell post. Which perfectly aligns with what our own Danielle Bruncati and others have been saying about MuppetVision 3D’s potential relocation to California.

Personally, I think bringing the 3D film back to the West Coast for the first time since closing in 2014 would be a better move than just securing the film in a warehouse somewhere. There's even calls from some fans to preserve Jim Henson's final Muppet show in the Library of Congress. I'd like that more than the Rock 'n’ Roller Coaster re-theming that will see the Muppets back in action at Hollywood Studios, but we'll have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Sure the new rollercoaster could be neat, but I still feel firmly that’s not going to be nearly as accessible as a 3D theater would be. One could certainly lose hope at a time like this.

Then you learn about how Heather Henson, Jim’s Daughter, was the last member of the public to walk into the MuppetVision 3D theater. And then you see videos like this fan tribute on closing night; and suddenly, it’s ok:

The dream of MuppetVision 3D is over, and it’s a sad time for Muppets fans. However, that’s the right point to create a new dream. Something bigger, grander, and more amazing than Sam the Eagle’s salute to all nations (but mostly America.) So long as we all continue to play our part among the lovers and the dreamers, we’ll be ok. Let’s hope it’s not too long until we see Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppet Gang again; because seriously, how long can a Rock 'n’ Roller Coaster refurb take?!