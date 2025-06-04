I'm Not Even A Huge Popcorn Lover, And I Need Disney World’s Pride Bucket Stat
Disney's new popcorn bucket is lovely.
Popcorn buckets have taken over movie theaters of late, with every major blockbuster getting some sort of novelty snack container. However, for those of us who spend a bit too much time in theme parks, the popcorn bucket craze is nothing particularly new. We’ve seen lines for popcorn buckets longer than the rides, and even though I don’t usually collect them, the new Pride bucket found at Disney World and Disneyland is making me reconsider that.
I don’t usually eat popcorn outside of a movie theater, and I don’t like to collect things that will do little more than collect dust on a shelf. However, this new Pride Bucket, of Mickey Mouse’s gloved hands around a rainbow heart, is sort of beautiful. And the hands are hollow, so you can even wear the gloves yourself.
Might just be for One Magical Weekend, but we just spotted this Disney Pride Mickey hands popcorn bucket for $20 at Typhoon Lagoon tonight! @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/aVHli4ka3jMay 30, 2025
You can’t swing a cat at a Disney Park without hitting several different popcorn buckets. Just today, Disney World unveiled another one, which combines the classic Mickey ears look with Epcot’s geodesic sphere. Not all of them become such hits that they sell out, but you’ll be sure to find them all on eBay before too long with a substantial markup.
While people love popcorn buckets in theme parks, and have for a long time, they have become big business in movie theaters as well. We're getting very complex popcorn buckets and very intricate designs as each movie tries to come up with something unique to make their bucket stand out.
My biggest issue with popcorn buckets is what to do with them when I’m not actively eating popcorn out of them, They are fine for walking around a theme park and munching on a snack, but then what? This one, at least, would look sitting on a shelf. It’s not just a toy going unused, as so many popcorn buckets are. This one would be a statement of one’s love for Disney and one’s support for a community, all in one move. I can get behind that.
Disney Parks often release interesting and unique merchandise as part of Pride month. While Disney’s support, or lack thereof, of the LGBTQ+ community has frequently put the company under fire from both sides of the issue at different times, the House of Mouse isn’t looking to distance itself entirely from Pride, which is something.
I can only imagine that this bucket is going to sell well during Disneyland’s upcoming Pride Nite celebration. The after-hours hard ticket event is being offered again this year, on June 16 and 18. The event was clearly a big enough success last year to bring it back this year.
The bucket is available now at select locations, both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. It will likely remain available until supplies sell out, though depending on how quickly that happens, it might not be around for too long.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.