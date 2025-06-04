I'm Not Even A Huge Popcorn Lover, And I Need Disney World’s Pride Bucket Stat

Popcorn buckets have taken over movie theaters of late, with every major blockbuster getting some sort of novelty snack container. However, for those of us who spend a bit too much time in theme parks, the popcorn bucket craze is nothing particularly new. We’ve seen lines for popcorn buckets longer than the rides, and even though I don’t usually collect them, the new Pride bucket found at Disney World and Disneyland is making me reconsider that.

I don’t usually eat popcorn outside of a movie theater, and I don’t like to collect things that will do little more than collect dust on a shelf. However, this new Pride Bucket, of Mickey Mouse’s gloved hands around a rainbow heart, is sort of beautiful. And the hands are hollow, so you can even wear the gloves yourself.

Might just be for One Magical Weekend, but we just spotted this Disney Pride Mickey hands popcorn bucket for $20 at Typhoon Lagoon tonight! @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/aVHli4ka3jMay 30, 2025

You can’t swing a cat at a Disney Park without hitting several different popcorn buckets. Just today, Disney World unveiled another one, which combines the classic Mickey ears look with Epcot’s geodesic sphere. Not all of them become such hits that they sell out, but you’ll be sure to find them all on eBay before too long with a substantial markup.

While people love popcorn buckets in theme parks, and have for a long time, they have become big business in movie theaters as well. We're getting very complex popcorn buckets and very intricate designs as each movie tries to come up with something unique to make their bucket stand out.

My biggest issue with popcorn buckets is what to do with them when I’m not actively eating popcorn out of them, They are fine for walking around a theme park and munching on a snack, but then what? This one, at least, would look sitting on a shelf. It’s not just a toy going unused, as so many popcorn buckets are. This one would be a statement of one’s love for Disney and one’s support for a community, all in one move. I can get behind that.

Disney Parks often release interesting and unique merchandise as part of Pride month. While Disney’s support, or lack thereof, of the LGBTQ+ community has frequently put the company under fire from both sides of the issue at different times, the House of Mouse isn’t looking to distance itself entirely from Pride, which is something.

I can only imagine that this bucket is going to sell well during Disneyland’s upcoming Pride Nite celebration. The after-hours hard ticket event is being offered again this year, on June 16 and 18. The event was clearly a big enough success last year to bring it back this year.

The bucket is available now at select locations, both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. It will likely remain available until supplies sell out, though depending on how quickly that happens, it might not be around for too long.