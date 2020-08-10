Wait, Could That Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pine Face Off Star Trek Movie Still Possibly Happen?

The main reason that the original plan for Star Trek 4 faded away was that, after the less than glowing performance of Star Trek Beyond, there was a desire from the studio to make any future film less expensive to produce. This was a problem because, after three movies, and with the size of the cast, salaries alone were going to be a significant part of the budget. Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth were reportedly asked to take pay cuts to help make the budget work but that didn't go anywhere. Hemsworth made it clear he wasn't entirely sold on the idea, and thus, likely wasn't willing to take a cut on a project he wasn't in love with.