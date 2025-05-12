Star Trek's Tawny Newsome Shared An Exciting Update For Her Live-Action Comedy, And I Agree With Her 'Dream Of Dreams' For The Timeline
Yeah, this would be ideal
Multiple upcoming Star Trek shows are at varying spots on the in-development pipeline, and one project that sounds unlike anything we've seen before has a better chance than ever to join that lot. Former Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome, also a writer for Starfleet Academy, has been hard at work on her live-action Trek comedy since it was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2024, and I'm excited by her latest update concerning how it's changing, as well as one way she hopes it stays the same.
While we don't know if this live-action series will secure an eventual series order that fans with Paramount+ subscription would likely celebrate, Newsome has receieved encouraging support from Star Trek EP Alex Kurtzman and other franchise alums to keep chiseling away at it with collaborator Justin Simien. The actress revealed in an interview with TrekMovie that the series has evolved in the development phase, but also confirmed she hopes to keep it set around the same timeline as Star Trek: Picard. Here's her explanation:
I'm sure that many beyond myself would love to see that play out, seeing as Star Trek has no immediate plans for any kind of a Picard follow-up. Granted, we heard chatter that Jeri Ryan rejected a follow-up pitch, and Patrick Stewart was looking at a script for a movie centered on Jean-Luc Picard, but there haven't been any meaningful updates beyond that.
Beyond any optimism for legacy Star Trek actors taking part age-appropriately, Tawny Newsome confirmed how the show she's writing has changed since it was first announced. While trying to make sure she didn't say anything that would get her in trouble with her Paramount bosses, she tried to explain in broad strokes what she's working on now with the show.
It sounds similar to what Star Trek: Lower Decks touched on in its final season before it was canceled, where a planet was suddenly burdened with removing all its jewels and currency after becoming a post-scarcity society. It sounds like Tawny Newsome is fascinated with exploring the specifics of how the Federation works when it comes to certain policies, similar to what her former boss, Mike McMahan, did.
I'm interested to see if this series ever gets a proper order, given how Paramount has scaled back production on Star Trek shows in recent years. As of writing, there are only two shows (Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy) in active production. I'd love to think Tawny Newsome wouldn't be working on the show this long if it was all for nothing, but we'll see if any meaningful updates pop up at San Diego Comic-Con.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Picking up Paramount+ is a must if you're a Star Trek fan, as it is the home to all shows past and present. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
Catch Tawny Newsome's voice in Star Trek: Lower Decks, available to stream on Paramount+. Hopefully, we see her back as Mariner in this new show, but she wasn't even willing to let us know if that will be the case as she quietly fleshes out scripts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Love Amazon’s New Amy Sherman-Palladino Show Étoile, But My Favorite Part Of The Series Was So Unexpected
Rumors Are Swirling About The Traitors Season 4 Cast, And I’m Begging The Producers To Keep One Thing In Mind