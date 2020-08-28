Why The Personal History Of David Copperfield May Hit Differently Now Than When It Originally Premiered

The last six months have been an incredibly tough ride for most of humanity. A deadly pandemic has deeply affected all of the ways we live our lives and interact with other people, and it has caused both great sadness and death as well as economic chaos. Of course, one of the blessings of entertainment is that it can provide an escape from reality – a distraction we can live in to experience something different than the everyday – and it’s for that reason that director Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield is, in its own way, arriving at a perfect time.

Following its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and being released in the U.K. and Ireland at the start of the year, Iannucci’s adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale is getting a limited theatrical release this weekend, and during a depressing time it makes for a delightful emotional antidote. It’s a movie that is bursting with refreshing optimism that comes in contrast to the world’s darkness, and earlier this month I had the pleasure of discussing its potential effect with the director and two of its principal stars: