Is Ariana Grande’s Dog Playing Toto in Wicked: For Good? We Asked Jonathan Bailey

Few titles on the 2025 movie schedule are as anticipated as Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to Jon M. Chu’s hit big-screen musical from 2024. Fans have been eagerly seeking details about the latest motion picture to center around the land of Oz. There’s a particularly high amount of discussion revolving around the character of Dorothy Gale, who will arrive in the magical land alongside her dog, Toto. As for the cute canine, CinemaBlend just asked cast member Jonathan Bailey if the dog will be played by Ariana Grande’s real-life pet.

Those who follow Ariana Grande’s exploits faithfully are likely aware that she's the mother to a few fur babies. One of them is a Beagle-Chihuahua by the name of Toulouse, who has taken the Internet by storm. As CinemaBlend’s own Hannah Saulic noted during the Jurassic World Rebirth junket, certain “sources” have been claiming that Toulouse appears in Wicked: For Good as the one and only Toto. When asked for his thoughts on that, Jonathan Bailey provided a diplomatic (and cheeky) reply that you can see in the Instagram clip below:

While the fan-favorite Bridgerton alum didn’t confirm nor deny that Ariana Grande’s dog filled the role amid filming. However, his comment about hearing that “Toulouse is a very good actor” may be a small indicator. Seriously, the notion of Grande’s dog appearing in the film isn’t that crazy. I could certainly imagine Jon M. Chu speaking with his co-leading lady about enlisting one of her pups for the key character. That’s just speculation on my part, as this may not even be true, but it’s fun to think about.

At the very least though, what can be said for sure is that Toto will indeed appear in the upcoming musical. Wicked: For Good trailers have shown quick glimpses of the scrappy mutt, mostly from the back. And, of course, he’s seen alongside his owner and the allies she encounters along her journey down the yellow brick road. The speculation surrounding Toto is certainly running around, but it can’t quite compare to the persistent Dorothy rumors.

Jon M. Chu has been fielding (and avoiding) questions about Dorothy Gale’s role in the upcoming sequel for months now. At the end of 2024, Chu acknowledged that Dorothy was cast, but he wouldn’t say just how much of her audiences would see in the film. It was later rumored that the actress playing the role would be Alisha Weir, who’s probably best known for her performances in Abigail and Matilda the Musical. Weir herself wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumors, though she did say that getting to play Gale would be “pretty cool.”

The Toto and Dorothy of all this aside, For Good looks like it’s going to be a true spectacle, based on the footage that’s been revealed thus far. What fans are also surely excited about, of course, is the plethora of excellent songs that’ll be featured. The bulk of those tunes are from the Broadway musical on which the film is partially adapted, but there are also two original songs from the great Stephen Schwartz. Jon M. Chu is partial to “No Good Deed,” which he thinks will be a “banger.”

Just how much Dorothy and Toto get in on the film’s musical moments remain to be seen. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front and await confirmation on whether Alisha Weir is playing the Kansas farm girl and Toulouse is playing her canine companion. And, if Ariana Grande’s dog really is in the film, let’s hope that the pupper gets to take part in the press tour with her in some capacity.

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21. In the meantime, you can stream the first film using a Peacock subscription. Also, check out Jonathan Bailey in fellow Universal Pictures production Jurassic World Rebirth, which opens on July 2.