Luke Grimes Said 'Familiar Faces' Will Appear In His CBS Yellowstone Spinoff, And I Have Guesses About Who They'll Be

Kayce Dutton will ride again! Luke Grimes is officially set to return in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, which means the youngest Dutton sibling’s story isn’t over yet. It also likely means the tales of other beloved characters aren’t finished, as the actor confirmed that “familiar faces” will also be part of his CBS show. So, with that in mind, I have a few guesses about who could return.

What Luke Grimes Said About His Yellowstone Spinoff, Y: Marshals

According to Grimes, “nobody wanted it to be over” when it came to Yellowstone. So, when he told that to People , I started to get hopeful that some fan favorite characters could come back. Then, to make matters better, he confirmed that some “familiar faces” will return too, as he stated:

It will be weird. There's going to be some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels.

So, that's very exciting! And now I'm ultra curious to see who will be along for Kayce's next ride. Plus, with Rip and Beth getting a spinoff that should be released right before Y: Marshals , it’s unclear how the Yellowstone cast will be split among the shows, and I'm very interested in that as well.

So, with all that in mind, I’ve been pondering which familiar faces could show up when Y: Marshals premieres among CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup , and I have come up with a few ideas.

I Have A Few Guesses About Which Members Of The Yellowstone Cast Will Return

As I started thinking about who could come back alongside Luke Grimes, there were some very obvious folks that came to mind. However, the more I thought about it, I also figured a few fan-favorite supporting characters could return, too. So, here’s the breakdown of who I think could be part of Kayce’s story:

Monica and Tate: This is the most obvious inclusion. It’d honestly be a bit odd if Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill didn’t reprise their roles as Kayce’s wife and son, respectively. When Yellowstone ended , they were all living happily on East Camp, and I’d imagine that they’ll all still be together in Marshals unless something catastrophic happens…

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount+ is the home of almost all of Taylor Sheridan's shows. So, if you are looking for the Yellowstone spinoffs of Mayor of Kingstown, this is the plan for you. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, and you can upgrade to Premium for $12.99.

Rainwater and Mo: Assuming Kayce still lives at East Camp and stays in the area Yellowstone took place in, I could totally see Gil Birmingham’s Chief Thomas Rainwater and Moses Brings Plenty’s Mo reprising their roles. Grimes’ character has deep relationships with both men, and it’d be interesting to see how Broken Rock plays into the work Kayce does as a marshal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ryan: When it comes to the branded cowboys , I think Ryan has the best chance of coming back. While he did leave Montana at the end of the show, Ian Bohen’s character was also a livestock agent with Kayce, and I could see him returning to work in law enforcement with his fellow cowboy.

Along with him, I could picture Walker and/or Jake coming back, too.

All of the above guesses are for series regulars who could be joining Grimes on this new series. However, I also want the record to show that I think Kelly Reilly's Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip will make cameos too. They don’t live that far away, and Kayce became much closer to his sister in Yellowstone’s final episodes. So, I’m hopeful the relationship between the Dutton family will continue with their new series.

Well, there you have it, those are my official guesses for the “familiar faces” Luke Grimes was talking about. Hopefully, I’m right about a few; however, I’m truly just looking forward to seeing Kayce’s story continue, and I’ll be thrilled with whoever shows up to support him.