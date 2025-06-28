I Just Found Out Ryan Reynolds Is Tied To Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie With Shawn Levy In An Unexpected Way

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, fans were treated the announcement that Ryan Gosling would be joining a galaxy far, far away for a new movie, Star Wars: Starfighter. Before that, it had already been announced that the film would be helmed by seasoned director Shawn Levy. Of course, Levy commonly collaborates with Ryan Reynolds, and I just found out the actor is seemingly lending a hand with Levy's SW flick.

How Ryan Reynolds Is Apparently Involved In Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have been close for years, given they've worked together on a trio of consecutive movies with 2021’s Free Guy, 2022’s The Adam Project and last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. And, when Ryan Reynolds was recently interviewed by Time, it was detailed that the hilarious multi-hyphenate was getting ready to have a “walk-and-talk” with Shawn Levy “to discuss” Starfighter!

At this point in time, it's unclear if Reynolds will be involved in the new Star Wars movie in an official capacity, but this piece of information does suggest that Shawn Levy is, at the very least, discussing Starfighter with his frequent (and trusted) collaborator.

I'd imagine that this could be a case of one good friend asking another for constructive feedback and input on a huge project. And how cool is that? Ryan Reynolds has proved to be a stellar filmmaker/producer along with being a movie star so, theoretically, it would be a smart move on Shawn Levy’s part to pick his brain. Ironically, Reynolds recently revealed that he pitched an R-rated Star Wars movie but was unsuccessful in getting it off the ground.

What’s Going On With Star Wars: Starfighter?

As far as upcoming Star Wars movies go, The Mandalorian And Grogu is hitting theaters in the summer of 2026, and Starfighter set for release in May 2027. During Star Wars Celebration back in April, Shawn Levy lightly teased what fans could expect from the flick. He described the film as a “standalone adventure” that takes place a few years after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Details on Levy's film are slim at the moment, and that includes info on the cast. Ryan Gosling is a great leading man, and he proved his love for the franchise with a photo of his childhood Star Wars bed sheets. Since, Mia Goth has also been cast in the movie, and production is set to begin this fall.

It seems Shawn Levy is spending a lot of time prepping his Star Wars movie before cameras start rolling. At this point, I'm curious as to whether Ryan Reynolds may be credited for his contributions in an official way. At the very least, I could see him receiving a "special thanks" credit. What would be even better, though, is for Reynolds to actually cameo in the film at some point. Considering how many stars have cameoed in recent SW movies, I'd say it's possible.

