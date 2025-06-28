‘I’m Not Gonna Lie To You’: Ahead Of Inside The NBA's Moved To ESPN, Charles Barkley Is Still Voicing His Concerns

Inside the NBA is poised to enter a new era this fall, as the long-running TNT sports talk show is making the jump to ESPN due to a historical licensing deal. While fans have expressed excitement about the fact that the series will continue, there has been a level of trepidation from some of those involved with the show. Charles Barkley has been particularly vocal about how he’s approaching this new work situation with caution. Now, he’s doubling down on his concerns and more ahead of his beloved show’s big move.

The “Round Mound of Rebound” has never been one to bite his tongue, and that’s certainly been true when it comes to his feelings on the drama that’s surrounded Inside. During his recent interview with Atlanta’s 680 The Fan (which is available on Apple Podcasts), Charles Barkley was asked if he believed the ex-TNT show would stay true to its roots. Barkley didn’t hold back, admitting that he couldn’t provide a concrete answer while also trying to remain optimistic:

We’re all concerned. I’m not gonna lie to you, because we just don’t know. So, I wish I could give you a definite answer. But we’ve made the move, and we’re gonna see. Like I said, it’s gonna be cool working for ESPN. ESPN’s the most famous network in the world for sports, and it’s gonna be an honor to work there. They’ve been trying to get me my entire career.

At this point, the former Phoenix Sun isn’t the only person who’s expressed a hint of skepticism about Inside the NBA’s new landing spot. Just recently, journalist Bill Simmons expressed his belief that the ESPN would “fuck the show up.” Simmons opined that the flow of Inside’s dialogue-driven format would be disrupted due to the Disney-owned network’s commercial-heavy programming approach. There’s something else, though, that’s seemingly been bothering “Sir Charles,” though.

In late 2024, after Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney made their big deal, Charles Barkley said he was still waiting for clarification about his work schedule. With TNT, Barkley’s schedule was relatively flexible, especially since Inside only aired one episode per week. Barkley and his co-hosts will now, however, reportedly assist with NBA Finals coverage (including pregame, halftime and postgame analysis) and cover Christmas Day games, the opening and closing weeks of the season and more. Despite the lack of clarity he’s received, Barkley’s future is set, as he officially signed a new contract after axing his retirement plans.

ESPN’s big brass has seemingly been doing what it can to extinguish concerns that anyone has about what lies ahead for Inside the NBA. Network president Jimmy Pitaro said that he and his colleagues are “keeping the band together,” meaning Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Pitaro didn’t speak to any specific changes in the format, but an insider claims the notion of big changes being on the way has been exaggerated.

There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered ahead of Inside’s debut on ESPN. As a longtime fan of the show, I’m glad the show is returning, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit anxious about what’s being planned. Hopefully, the series isn’t shaken up too much and its quartet of co-hosts remain happy with their situation.

Inside the NBA returns this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule to coincide with the NBA season. Believe me when I say I’ll be waiting intently to see more antics from Charles Barkley, Shaq and co.