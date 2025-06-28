After John Travolta Dressed Up As Grease’s Danny Zuko, Hannah Waddingham, Rita Wilson And More Are Singing His Praises

Every summer, the iconic Hollywood Bowl shows a host of famous movies for its crowd of 17,000 to enjoy all together through sing-along viewings. On Friday night, audiences turned up in their pink and leather jackets to rewatch 1978’s Grease. But imagine their surprise when John Travolta turned up as Danny Zuko to welcome the crowd? Travolta's getup not only thrilled attendees but also got stars like Hannah Waddingham and Rita Wilson talking.

It should be said that John Travolta still has that Grease Lightning! Check out the veteran actor going full Danny Zuko and getting the audience cheering over his unexpected appearance below:

The Oscar nominee may be 71 years old, but you wouldn’t know it given how well he pulls off the look for one of the best ‘70s movies. Travolta served with a salt-and-pepper version of his greaser do and of course, a black leather jacket. In the second slide, you can see the actor hitting the stage before quoting a scene from the movie where Danny tells Sandy he “thought [she] was going back to Australia,” to the cheering audience.

The celebrities who follow John Travolta were living for the appearance at the Hollywood Bowl just as much as any fan would. Check out what Desperate Housewives’ Teri Hatcher said about the event in the comments of Travolta's post:

I was there and it was so amazing of you to do that!!! 😍 We all went nuts. It was so so special. Thank you! I know every word to that movie. As a child I watched it over and over in laser disc. Yes laser disc!!! Thank you for this and all your iconic performances. What a great night Hollywood Bowl.

Teri Hatcher was kind of the perfect age for Grease when it came out. She was thirteen and, as she shared, she knows “every word”. Hatcher wasn’t the only big name who was not afraid to share how much they loved seeing Travolta channel one of his famous roles. Check out some more comments below:

Hannah Waddingham: "I would’ve CRIED MY EYES OUT!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Rita Wilson: "John! I want to watch the movie right now!"

Josh Lucas: "Goosebumps!"

Mario Lopez: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham was having all the FOMO over not going to the Hollywood event, whereas Rita Wilson was inspired to go back and watch the movie as soon as she saw the social media post. Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas shared he had goosebumps, while media personality Mario Lopez simply commented with four fire emojis.

Other fans in the comments were talking about how they wished they were at the event and were patting John Travolta on the back for making so many attendees' dreams come true. The appearance follows his hilarious 2023 Super Bowl commercial that parodied Grease or that time when he and Olivia Newton-John reunited in their original costumes in 2019 for a Meet n’ Grease sing-along event. It's a shame that the Hollywood Bowl event was without Newton-John, who sadly died at the age of 73 back in 2022.

In any case, John Travolta certainly proved through his slick Danny Zuko reprisal at the Hollywood Bowl that he hasn't lost a step. I hope the fans in attendance will never forget that rockin' summer night!