Chadwick Boseman's Best Performances

Message From The King (Jacob King)

Chadwick Boseman played another King (this time, by name only) in this Netflix revenge thriller. We’ve seen Boseman play tough guys before, but none like Jacob King, who will mess your face up as “a message from the king." It’s all in retribution for the murder of his little sister. Boseman’s character in this one gives a beating, but could take one, too. It was probably Boseman’s coldest role ever.

Boseman was always a likable actor, even when he was playing an enforcer. Denzel Washington has The Equalizer, and Boseman had Message from the King. I didn’t know he had it in him until I saw this badass movie.

Stream Message from the King on Netflix.