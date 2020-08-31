Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Was So Ready To Finally Put The Snyder Cut Trailer Out There

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is constantly keeping the fandom on their toes, especially with the myriad surprises that came this year. Perhaps the most surprising is the upcoming release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max following the years of fan campaigning. Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League will finally become a reality thanks to four hour-long installments on the streaming service, and the visionary filmmaker recently explained why the cut's trailer arrived so soon.
It's currently unclear when the Snyder Cut is expected to arrive on HBO Max, although it is slated to occur sometime in 2021. Still, Justice League's alternate cut was given a full trailer at the virtual DC Fandome event, to the joy of the moviegoing public. Zack Snyder has been teasing his original vision for the movie for years, recently explaining why he dropped the trailer early. As he put it,
Look, the truth is it was fun to get it out because we’ve been sitting on it for a while. You know, obviously, that little leak we had there. We worry about that stuff all the time. Are we going to be able to survive the weeks we’ve got it finished, then we have to get it ready and process it, all of the things that we do to get it ready to broadcast. It’s kind of a miracle that it lasted this long, in my opinion.
Touche. It looks like the trailer for the Snyder Cut was able to be released so suddenly because Zack Snyder already had it waiting on the back burner. Set to the song "Hallelujah" the teaser featured plenty of new footage that got the fandom seriously hyped. And with the filmmaker not having to hold back or cut anything out of his vision, the four hour long experience will be chock full of differences to the theatrical cut.
Zack Snyder's comments to Reel In Motion show how much work on the Snyder Cut was being done behind the scenes. Because the deal to bring to HBO Max was obviously negotiated long before it was made public, as the filmmaker continued to answer questions and release screenshots from the (formerly) deleted scenes. The trailer was also ready to go, although that doesn't mean the Snyder Cut is ready for public cosumption.
HBO Max has given Zack Snyder upwards of $30 million in order for the filmmaker to complete his original stories for Justice League. There's still clearly a ton of editing and visual effects to be done, especially given how specific Snyder's vision is known to be. The above trailer featured some of highly anticipated aspects of the movie including Superman's black suit and the inclusion of Darkseid, Iris West, and the original Steppenwolf design.
Zack Snyder clearly knows exactly the story he wants to tell with his Justice League. Before departing the project amid a family tragedy, the filmmaker was planning a five-film arc for the DC Extended Universe. While many of those plans won't come to fruition, fans are eager to see what Snyder had in mind for the Justice League.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.