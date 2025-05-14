Superman Trailer Is As Epic As James Gunn Promised, And Not Even Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Haircut Can Sway My Excitement

Remember in April when James Gunn called David Corenswet’s Superman “beautiful” in that behind-the-scenes video that teased new looks at so many other amazing cast members? Well, after watching the first full-length trailer for the DCU-launching Superman, I feel comfortable cribbing Gunn’s use of “beautiful” to describe everything about it. Except maybe Supes being viewed as a threat!

One of the most anticipated upcoming 2025 movies by a long shot, Superman Is obviously far from the first time comic book fans have seen the hero in live-action on the big screen, but it's never been in a movie that looked quite like this!

I mean, we're all quite grateful that Nathan Fillion's dorky 'do as Green Lantern Guy Gardner was never actualized on film before. But at least there are so many other things to distract me and sway me from poking fun at the fan-favorite actor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Distractions like, I dunno, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane interrogating, er, interviewing David Corenswet's Clark-as-Superman, where her words alone are able to work the alien hero up into a mild frenzy while defending some of his past actions that, while beneficial to some, was highly damaging to others. It'll be amazing if James Gunn gives Superman the most complicated version of the "trolley problem" imaginable.

If that were to happen, I don't think it's necessarily out of logic's bounds to think that the giant rocky kaiju creature might be the "trolley" in question. I can't think of any possible way for that thing to be stopped without a truly depressing amount of destruction and death involved. Perhaps Mr. Terrific can whip up a giant catapult...

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's also easy for one's attention span to get rattled by our latest super-great look at Barry and Gotham vet Anthony Carrigan's debut as the DCU's Metamorpho, who can manipulate his body's chemical compounds for shape-shifting and other fun utilizations.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I'm even here for that Mighty Crabjoys poster on Clark's wall in Smallville, as that presumably fictional band was also namechecked-via-logo in an episode of Creature Commandos.

Oh, and speaking of that sorta horrifying ragtag group, the Superman trailer also delivers a live-action return from Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., and the dialogue happening over the lone shot of him seems to indicate that he's now the Secretary of Defense. Which...yeah, okay, I guess that tracks in 2025.

It’s kind of bonkers to think that fans have been waiting for years now to see a finished trailer for James Gunn’s first movie as the head of DC Studios, and we’re only getting it less than two months before the film’s debut. Granted, Warner Bros. and DC haven’t exactly held back on sneak peeks, having debuted the extended Krypto scene teaser-trailer during CinemaCon after the initial exciting-as-hell teaser promo. Thankfully, the wait was worth it, at least for yours truly.

David Corenswet's Man of Steel will be flying into theaters all over the world on July 11, 2025.