Original Mulan Actress Honors Chadwick Boseman While Stressing Importance Of Representation

While the new live-action Mulan is generally getting positive reviews, one of the biggest criticisms, or at least frustrations, with the decision to not give Mulan a traditional theatrical release, even if that meant waiting a considerable period, was that it meant that the film's predominately Asian cast would not get the chance to lead a major tentpole movie release the same way that the cast of Black Panther did. And that certainly is frustrating. Regardless of what happens with Mulan from a financial standpoint, the question of what sort of support the movie would have seen if everything else had been normal will always be a question.