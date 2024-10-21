32 Times Disney Was Incredibly Dark

If you know me, you'd know I like Disney. In fact, I'd say I'm a pretty big Disney lover in general, from the Disney Renaissance movies to the CGI films of the 2010s . But you want to know what Disney is also fearless in doing? To get dark, super dark, and today, we're going to talk about the times when Disney dared to walk down that path.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Lampwick Turned Into A Donkey (Pinocchio)

Oh, you knew that I would put this scene on here. Pinocchio is a pretty dark movie in a lot of different parts. Still, I literally had nightmares as a kid when I watched Lampwick turn into a donkey in front of Pinocchio on Pleasure Island. I still don't like to think about it.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

When Alex's Family Completely Forgot Who She Is (The Wizards Of Waverly Place Movie)

I'll be the first to say that Wizards of Waverly Place stands up even as an adult , and the hilarious Disney Channel series is beloved by most. Still, the fact that Alex's family basically forgot who she was at the very end of the Wizards of Waverly Place movie really sat with me. I mean, it was her own doing for the spell she cast, but it still hurts that the film went that far.

(Image credit: WDAS)

When Mufasa Is Dropped Into A Stampede (The Lion King)

I'm pretty sure that, as kids, we all had nightmares after Scar betrayed his brother. While it's based on Shakespeare's real works, I think we all emotionally connected more with a brother betraying a brother, and Mufasa getting dropped into a stampede in the middle of Africa will always not sit right with me.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

When Phineas And Ferb Are Sent Off To Reform School (Phineas And Ferb)

Phineas and Ferb is a great kids show to watch on Disney+ but the darkest it ever got was when Phineas and Ferb actually got busted and sent to reform school. Now, I know, on the surface, that doesn't seem that bad, but it's the fact that they were literally brainwashed in this episode. When would Disney Channel go that far?

(Image credit: Disney)

When Tod Is Attacked By A Bear (The Fox And The Hound)

The Fox and the Hound start cute enough, but obviously, as Tod and Copper get older, they end up becoming enemies because of the natural order of things. But the darkest moment of this kid's movie is watching Tod get chased down by a bear and attacked. Like, oh my goodness, I did not need to see this as a child.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Bambi's Mother Was Killed (Bambi)

We have to put Bambi here somewhere. The way Bambi's mother dies is a sad reality of life and hunting, and it is really only a matter of time. But that doesn't make the moment any less tragic when we see Bambi calling out for his mother, but she's not there.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney)

When Wendy Is Literally Almost Dragged Into The Water(Peter Pan)

Peter Pan is a film with plenty of problematic elements, but one of the darkest moments features Wendy when the mermaids of Neverland tease her and then nearly drag her into the water. Like, this is a literal child. And she was almost harassed by mermaids, of all things.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

When That Crazy Drunken Elephants Scene Happened (Dumbo)

Dumbo is honestly one of the most normal Disney movies out there because it features the story of circus animals. The only weird thing is Dumbo having big ears. But the film features this dark moment of Dumbo getting drunk and visualizing the most scary-looking elephants marching around in vibrant technicolor – look, if you watched the movie, you know what I'm talking about, you know it's scary.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Tinker Bell Essentially Comes Close To Dying (Peter Pan 2: Return To Neverland)

A lot of people forget about the sequel to Peter Pan, which is expected since it was direct-to-DVD. However, when Wendy's daughter, Jane, doesn't believe in the magic of Neverland when she's taken there, Tinker Bell literally begins to lose her magic—so much so that she nearly dies. It's an unfortunate part of this film that still sticks with me to this day.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Claude Frollo Sings "Hellfire" (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

When I talk about the best Disney villain songs , "Hellfire" ranks high on that list, but that doesn't make the moment any less dark. The song is essentially how Judge Claude Frollo is absolutely obsessed with Esmerelda and wants to be with her (if you catch my drift). Still, if she refuses his advances, then she will be burned at the stake for daring to be defiant against him. Like, dang, Disney.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Flynn Takes A Knife To The Heart (Tangled)

In comparison to some of the moments on this list, Flynn getting stabbed in the heart in Tangled doesn't seem nearly as bad, but it's still a dark moment. The way he falls to the ground as Rapunzel cradles him always gets me – but at least they have their happy moment at the end.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When We All Sobbed During The First Ten Minutes Of Up (Up)

I don't even need to write a whole paragraph about this. You know what I'm talking about. The rise and fall of Carl and Ellie will sit with us for the rest of our lives, from miscarriages to death alike. I am already getting sad thinking about it.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When We Saw All Those Dead Rats (Ratatouille)

Ratatouille is an underrated gem and one of the best Pixar films . But a part of me sometimes forgets this super dark moment when Remy's father decides to bring him to a shop to show him rat poisoning and traps – where dead rats hang in the window. Granted, it was to try and convince Remy to give up on his dream of being a cook with the humans, but it's still a very dark scene.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When It's Revealed What Really Happened To Hector In Coco (Coco)

Coco is a film that connects me to my Spanish heritage in more ways than one. One of those instances that made me realize how special this film was is that it wasn't afraid to take a risk. This twist, where we know that Ernesto de la Cruz actually poisoned Hector so he could take credit for all his songs, is bonkers and will make any first-time viewer's mouth drop in shock.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Tadashi Was Exploded (Big Hero 6)

I mean, yeah, I had to put Tadashi on here. Hiro had already lost his parents earlier in life and now his big brother is suddenly taken from him in this giant lab explosion that was caused out of pure selfishness (as we find out later in the film from the villain). It's so sad.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Mulan Suddenly Stops It's Songs When It Reaches The Destroyed Village (Mulan)

Mulan is one of those movies that, when you watch it for the first time, will stick with you for the rest of your life. The film is filled with catchy songs for the first fifty minutes or so, and then "A Girl Worth Fighting For" suddenly cuts off at the very end as the army stumbles upon a destroyed village. It's chilling and perfectly well done but still so dark.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

When The Literal Apocalypse Happened In The Finale (Gravity Falls)

I'll be honest and say that Gravity Falls was a show that was after my time of loving Disney Channel. Still, I had to put this moment – that the end of a Disney Channel animated series literally has the finale going through the apocalypse. I'm sorry, what? This is Disney, right?

(Image credit: Disney)

When Jafar Was Blatently Attracted To A 15-Year-Old Girl (Aladdin)

We sometimes forget that a lot of the Disney princesses are literal teenagers in most of these movies because they're so mature half the time, but Jafar and Jasmine in Aladdin are the worst. Jafar is blatantly attracted to Jasmine in the film and wants to marry her for power, but she is actually fifteen. Someone call the police, please.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When The Toys Were About To Get Burned To Death (Toy Story 3)

Toy Story 3 was initially created as a cap to the Toy Story movies before the fourth film was conceived, so having this scene was wild. The toys, who are in a garbage plant thanks to Lotso, are nearly burned alive by an incinerator. They are all holding hands and waiting for their demise. Thankfully, at the last moment, the little green aliens come in and save them with the giant claw that picks up trash, but god, that was a close one, huh?

(Image credit: Disney)

When Hades Wanted To Kill A Child (Hercules)

Look, Hercules is underrated in so many ways, and Hades is a hilarious villain, but there's a reason why he is a villain in this movie. He wants to kill Hercules at the beginning and gets his minions to do so by using a vial of poison, but Hercules ends up only drinking most of it, not all, so he just loses his godlike immortality.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Belle Was Chased By Wolves (Beauty And The Beast)

We all glamorize Beauty and the Beast a little too much because there were plenty of dark moments in that movie, and one of the biggest was when wolves chased Belle. I know, in the grand scheme of things, that it’s not super dark, but it's still scary for a kid to watch a Disney princess get chased down by wolves and nearly die.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When We Saw All Of Sid's Horrifying Creations (Toy Story)

Toy Story featured probably some of the most disgusting creations I had ever seen when we first noticed Sid's fascination with destroying toys and molding them into new ones. As the movie continues, we do see that even these strange concoctions have souls of their own, but man, they are still freaky as heck.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Dr. Facilier Was Dragged To Hell By Demons (The Princess And The Frog)

There's a lot that I love about The Princess and the Frog, including Tiana being the best Disney princess, but I think we sometimes forget just how dark Dr. Facilier was. This man works with the literal souls of the underworld to gain power, and when he falls flat on his deal, he is dragged through a grave down to hell. Yup, it can't really get darker than that.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Gaston Fell To His Death (Beauty And The Beast)

There are plenty of great villain deaths in the world of Disney, but Gaston's is honestly one that is pretty dark. We don't necessarily see his head hit the pavement, but we do see Gaston fall to his death when he and the Beast are facing off.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

When Esteban Gets Possessed (The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody is a great series overall, but even I'll admit that this episode, where Esteban (a hotel bellboy) and the twins are trying to contact the dead, is scary as hell and dark for Disney. They do so well in contacting the dead that a spirit takes over Esteban. What? That never happens.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Wall-E Nearly Forgot Who Everyone Was (Wall-E)

Wall-E is a film that feels a little too real nowadays with how global warming has changed our world, and the movie itself can be super dark if you look at it. But to me, the darkest moment was at the very end when I thought Wall-E was reset to his factory settings and forgot all about Eve and everything that happened. Thankfully, her spark brings back his memory, so it all works out, but man, that was a close one!

(Image credit: Disney+)

When An Evil Force Begins To Take Over And Turn Everyone Into Monsters (Halloweentown)

Halloweentown is my favorite non-scary Halloween movie because it's so homey and rings in the season in a great way. Still, there's no denying that the idea of an evil force – not even just a spirit, but a malevolent force – taking over an entire town is dark for Disney Channel DCOM standards.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Clayton Accidentally Hangs Himself (Tarzan)

Tarzan is a film that I think a lot of us forget about (except for Phil Collins' great score), but let's not forget the dark moment when the villain, Clayton, literally accidentally kills himself. He's struggling with vines as he's in the final fight but falls to the ground, and ultimately, we see the vines wrapped around his neck and the shadow of his hanging body not that long after.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

When Bing Bong Sacrificed Himself (Inside Out)

The world has never forgiven Pixar for sacrificing Bing Bong in Inside Out. I mean, look at him. He didn't deserve that. Bing Bong deserves his freedom, but he lets himself get erased in Riley's mind so Joy can get out and make Riley happy again. Gosh, I'm getting tears thinking about it.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Scar Is Eaten By His Own Followers (The Lion King)

Scar is a dastardly villain, but his demise is even darker than what he has done. The hyenas who have followed him for the whole movie turn on the lion at the very end, and we see them tear him apart in the shadows, bit by bit, eaten because they are hungry now.

(Image credit: Disney)

When The House Turns Into A Prison (Smart House)

In a world where we live with Alexas and smart devices galore, the twist of Smart House feels all too real. The film itself was a Disney Channel film about a home with a robotic attendant who turns the house into a prison. I mean…not for nothing, but AI is scary, and this film feels a little too real.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When Marlan's Wife Was Killed In The Opening Minutes Of Finding Nemo (Finding Nemo)

I think everyone who saw Finding Nemo as a kid was shocked to death when they watched the first minutes. We don't actually see Marlan's wife getting eaten, but we know she's gone in the moments after, when there's just one egg left and Marlan is all alone.

These are just some of the dark moments I instantly think of when it comes to Disney – but trust me, there are plenty more. I think it's time for a Disney marathon – and for me to enjoy every second of it while also getting creeped out at these dark moments.