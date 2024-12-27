32 Movies With Intense Military Training Scenes

Boot camps and other military training scenes have been part of Hollywood movies for a long time. Some of the most intense scenes in film history have some from such scenarios and so we've decided to make a list of some of the most iconic examples of these scenes. Our list of the most intense military training scenes in film history,

G.I. Jane

Demi Moore went through a ton of training in real life to pull off her starring role in G.I. Jane. The movie tells the fictional story of the first woman to go through Navy SEAL training and it's as intense as a movie can get. Though the movie didn't perform well at the box office, you have to appreciate the dedication Moore put into the role.

Heartbreak Ridge

You have to admit, having Clint Eastwood play a military instructor is perfect casting, and so it makes sense he would cast himself in his own movie, Heartbreak Ridge. Eastwood is awesome as a gunnery sergeant sent to clean up a ragtag unit of slackers. It's classic Eastwood.

Tigerland

Tigerland was one of the biggest bombs of director Joel Schumaker's career and that's too bad because it's actually a great movie. Colin Farrell plays a Vietnam-era draftee who is opposed to the war and does everything he can to be a troublemaker in his training for the war. The result is a lot of incredibly harrow scenes throughout his training and makes for an amazing movie about military life,

Top Gun

Top Gun is a little different because it's not about boot camp or other military training movies, it's about pilots trying to become the best of the best in high-level naval aviation. That doesn't diminish the intensity of the training, however, it only enhances it. It's become one of the most iconic military movies of all time as a result.

An Officer And A Gentleman

In An Officer And A Gentleman, Lou Gossett, Jr. plays the epitome of a strict, no-nonsense drill sergeant. He's particularly hard on one of his trainees, played by Richard Gere, in this genre-defining military training movie. It's a romance movie at its heart, but some of the most memorable scenes are the military scenes.

The Tuskegee Airmen

HBO's 1995 movie The Tuskegee Airmen has a stacked cast that includes Laurence Fishburne, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Courtney B. Vance, Andre Braugher, Cuba Gooding Jr., and John Lithgow. It's appropriate to have such a cast when telling the true story of the real-life Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the U.S. Military. It's a hard road for all the trainees and this movie pulls no punches in telling the difficult, sad, and eventually triumphant story.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dipped its toes into military training movies. In Captain America: The First Avenger, audiences get to see a pre-Captain America Steve Rogers go through his early military training and it plays for both laughs and for inspiration as the undersized Rogers does all he can to succeed, despite the odds (and everyone around him) being against him.

Mulan

In both the 1998 animated movie and the 2020 live-action remake, Mulan features a few cool training scenes as the titular character, under the guise of being a man, learns how to fight in ancient imperial China. It's a different take on training, for a few obvious reasons, but both movies have great sequences.

Glory

Glory, which tells the story of one of the very few all-Black regiments in the Civil War, is one of the best war movies ever made. And that starts with the training sequences that are as intense as any movie, given the subject matter and what you would expect of an all-Black regiment being trained by white officers in the 1860s.

Full Metal Jacket

You simply can't make this list without including Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece Full Metal Jacket. The opening third of the movie features one of, if not the, most intense example of military training in Hollywood history. Led by real-life former drill instructor R. Lee Ermey, the first act of the movie is simply incredible for many reasons, including its realism.

Starship Troopers

1997's Starship Troopers was a box office bomb that was actually pretty great. The Paul Verhoeven-directed film was misunderstood at the time and has developed a strong cult following in the decades since. It also has a great training sequence and being set in the future, it's a sequence that sets it apart from a lot of the other movies on this list.

Beasts Of No Nation

Beasts Of No Nation is one of the hardest movies to watch that you'll ever see, but one of the best movies set in Africa. It's truly not for the faint of heart. The training scenes are not conventional, as training an army of child soldiers isn't conventional, and that makes the scenes all the more intense and ultimately heartbreaking.

Stripes

We had to include some lighter movies on this list, right? Stripes is one of the funniest movies of its era and yet, it still manages to pull off some intense army training scenes that ultimately includes the hapless unit's drill sergeant getting blown up. So that's pretty intense! And hilarious.

Taps

1981's Taps is set in a military school for teenagers and features a monster cast in some of their earliest roles including Sean Penn, Giancarlo Stanton, and Tom Cruise. It doesn't feature a ton of training scenes, but there are a few that add to the tension of the movie before some of the kids end up using that training for sinister purposes.

Jarhead

2005's Jarhead, directed by Sam Mendes, is based on the true story of a marine in the first Gurl War and features some of the most intense military training scenes ever put on film. Not only does the recruit (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) go through Marine boot camp, but also through sniper school, which is even more intense as only a fraction of the class make it all the way through.

The Dirty Dozen

There are few war movies as classic as The Dirty Dozen. In the movie, Lee Marvin's character is put in charge of a unit of misfits and rule-breakers that he must mold into a crew capable of pulling off a mission no one else is interested in doing. He does that, of course, with a lot of serious training.

The Recruit

While The Recruit isn't about military training, per se, the CIA recruitment training isn't all that different in many respects, so it deserves a spot on this list. Instead of the hard-nosed drill sergeant, it's an equally hard-nosed recruit trainer played by al Pacino putting his pet project, played by Colin Farrell through some intense training.

Private Benjamin

Private Benjamin, starring Goldie Hawn in one of her best roles is a silly movie, in all the best ways. When Judy Benjamin (Hawn) loses her husband on their wedding night, she is more or less tricked into joining the army and hilarity ensues. Like other military comedies of its ilk, it somehow shows the lighter side - and the harder side - of boot camp.

Hacksaw Ridge

Director Mel Gibson may have a problematic history in Hollywood, but it's hard to deny that he really knows how to tell a story. Hacksaw Ridge is the true story of Desmond Doss, a Seventh-Day Adventist, and conscientious objector joining the army during World War II and eventually being awarded the Medal of Honor for his service as a medic in the war. The first half of the movie includes his training as a medic before joining his unit in the Pacific Theater.

The Boys in Company C

Though not as famous as some of the other movies on this list, The Boys in Company C is a great movie about boot camp during the Vietnam era. The movie starts with "the boys" going through some of the most brutal training you can imagine and though the movie is filled with silly stereotypes, the training scenes are still excellent.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump might not be the first movie that comes to mind when you think of intense training scenes, but it's got them! Gump and Bubba go through training for the war together and become great friends, of course. It also somewhat cynically shows Gump as the perfect recruit because of his below-average intelligence, which isn't really fair, but still makes for some great moments.

Top Gun: Maverick

Just like it's predecessor, Top Gun: Maverick features some incredible flight-training scenes in preparation for the final attack of the movie. This time, the trainer is Maverick as he takes no quarter on his trainees in getting them ready for the attack.

Biloxi Blues

The 1988 Mike Nichols-directed Biloxi Blues is based on the semi-autobiographical play by Neil Simon telling his story about boot camp during World War II. While it is definitely a comedy, there are some very intense and downright terrifying moments in the movie between the recruits and their drill sergeant played by Christopher Walken.

American Sniper

There is nothing harder in the military than Navy SEAL training (also known as BUD/S training). Perhaps the best depiction of that training comes in American Sniper when Chris Kyle, played by Bradley Cooper, does the training before becoming a sniper. You feel every bit of how intense the training really is as you watch Kyle and his fellow recruits suffer through it.

The Inspection

Writer and director Elegance Bratton brings his own life story to the big screen as a gay man going through boot camp in the U.S. Marines. Boot camp is hard for anyone, but it's even more complicated for gay men seeking acceptance and recognition as Bratton so elegantly shows in the movie.

Major Payne

Okay, okay, before you roll your eyes too much here, yes, Major Payne is a silly movie, and no, it's not technically military training as Payne (Damon Wayans) is training kids. But - it does show, in a completely over-the-top way, a somewhat realistic, if cartoony, version of a boot camp drill sergeant.

Zero Dark Thirty

Most of the movies on this list are of boot camp or other general military training, Zero Dark Thirty is unique in that it shows the training for one specific mission - the mission to take about Osama bin Ladan. It still very much belongs on this list as the training scenes are every bit as intense as any boot camp scene can be, and it's an incredible look at the ongoing training members of the military go through even after they are deep into their careers.

Men Of Honor

Men of Honor is the true story of the first African-American master diver in the U.S. Navy. It stars Cuba Gooding, Jr. as Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear, who leaves the farm in Kentucky in 1949 without much of an education and goes through some of the most intense training in the Navy, all while dealing with the prejudices you'd expect to see in a movie about this era.

Basic

If we're honest, Basic from 2003 isn't the best movie on this list. It might just be the worst, but it still has some pretty great training scenes, as the title of the movie implies. Should you seek it out? Probably not, but if you come across it and enjoy movies about military training, you might like it.

Cherry

2021's Cherry, directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Tom Holland as Cherry is more about the post-military life of a soldier suffering from PTSD and the crimes he commits. It does feature some great training scenes in the beginning though.

The D.I.

You may not be familiar with The D.I., but it is one of the defining movies of its genre. The movie features Dragnet star Jack Webb as a no-nonsense drill sergeant that in many ways is the template for how those roles have been played since The D.I. came out in 1957. It's not the best movie in its genre, but you can't deny it's influence.

In the Army Now

We wouldn't have a complete list without including the Pauly Shore "classic" In The Army Now. Sure, it's as dumb as you would expect from a Pauly Shore vehicle, but the training scenes are actually pretty decent, all things considered.