The Best Eddie Murphy Movies And How To Watch Them

When all-time great movie stars are discussed, Eddie Murphy should really be in the conversation, and for good reason. The seasoned actor and comedian has headlined some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema. While he definitely knows how to hit viewers’ funny bones, he’s also been lauded for his dramatic work. It would be an understatement to say that Murphy has produced an impressive body of work throughout his illustrious career. Luckily, many of his famous movies are available to watch, and we’re going to talk about them.

(Image credit: Paramount)

48 Hrs. (1982)

While the comic was a superstar on Saturday Night Live by the time he booked his first film, 48 Hrs., he wasn’t a proven movie star. Ultimately though, he more than made his mark through his performance as Reggie Hammond in the early ‘80s buddy comedy. Walter Hill’s gritty and funny flick sees Nick Nolte play rumpled cop Jack Cates, who must team up Hammond, a witty convict, to catch a pair of criminals under the titular amount of time. This movie delivers plenty of thrills, but it also serves up a considerable amount of laughs, many of which come courtesy of the SNL vet.

Stream 48 Hrs . on Paramount+.

Stream 48 Hrs. on The Roku Channel.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Trading Places (1983)

Another one of the actor’s earliest (and funniest) features is the John Landis-directed Trading Places. This humorous tale centers on two men – one a wealthy commodities trader (Dan Aykroyd) and the other a poor con artist (Eddie Murphy). Their lives are turned upside down when, unbeknownst to them, a pair of sibling tycoons have them swap lifestyles as part of their personal game. This all amounts to a funny film that even provides a bit of commentary on capitalism and social class. And, of course, Murphy (who showed up late to set one day) is perfect, as are Jamie Lee Curtis, Denholm Elliot and the rest of the cast.

Stream Trading Places on Philo.

Rent/Buy Trading Places on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Even if you’ve never seen Beverly Hills Cop before, chances are you’ve at least heard of this Jerry Bruckheimer-produced classic. After Sylvester Stallone walked away from the production, Martin Brest’s beloved flick thrust Eddie Murphy into the role of Axel Foley. The film centers on Foley, a Detroit native, who travels to the eponymous town to track down the man responsible for his friend’s murder and teams up with some local officers.

Murphy is pure dynamite in this one, which is why Axel is one of cinema’s most iconic characters. This is simply one of the best buddy cop flicks ever made, as it has a strong script, an A+ cast, impressive action sequences and pitch-perfect music.

Stream Beverly Hills Cop on Paramount+.

Stream Beverly Hills Cop on Sling TV.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Though he became a movie star, the entertainer didn’t leave his stand-up comedy roots right away. In fact, several years after headlining his iconic Delirious special, the A-lister took his act to the big screen via Eddie Murphy Raw. Directed by fellow comedian, Robert Townsend, the flick sees Murphy talking about a wide array of topics, including sex, relationships, childhood growing pains and more.

The well-reviewed production was a hit upon its release and as of this writing, is still the highest grossing stand-up comedy film of all time. It may not quite reach the comedic heights of Murphy’s 1983 set, but it’s still a good (and raunchy) time.

Stream Eddie Murphy Raw on Paramount+.

Stream Eddie Murphy Raw on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Coming To America (1988)

Coming to America may be the most iconic credit that the actor has to his name, and that’s saying a lot. This riotous, highly quotable (and rewatchable) comedy reunites the leading man with director John Landis. It sees the Best Defense alum take on the role of Prince Akeem of Zamunda, who travels to New York City’s Queens to find a wife. You’d be hard pressed to find a funnier fish-out-of-water story than this one. Amid the dirty humor, there’s also a true warmth to this one, and it’s easily one of the best romantic comedies of all time .

Stream Coming to America on Paramount+.

Stream Coming to America on Pluto TV.

Stream Coming to America on Hulu.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Eddie Murphy hit a major milestone with Harlem Nights, as it's the first (and as of right now, only) movie he’s ever directed. The period dramedy, which Murphy also wrote, is about nightclub owners seeking to defend their establishment from gangsters and corrupt cops in 1930s New York.

There’s a murderer’s row of talent on display in this one, as Murphy is joined by the likes of Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, Della Reese, Charlie Murphy, Robin Harris, Arsenio Hall and more. While not a critical or box office darling, it has arguably remained a fan favorite due to its stellar cast and humorously memorable scenes.

Stream Harlem Nights on Paramount+.

Stream Harlem Nights on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Boomerang (1992)

An incredibly underrated rom-com, Boomerang is, in some ways, one of the more overlooked titles within the Oscar nominee’s massive body of work. Reginald Hudlin’s comically romantic tale has Mr. Murphy playing a successful playboy executive, who gets a taste of his own medicine after he meets his female equivalent (Robin Givens). This charming movie sports a talented supporting cast composed of Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock, Grace Jones and Eartha Kitt. If you’re looking to laugh and feel a bit fuzzy inside, this is for you.

Stream Boomerang on Paramount+.

Stream Boomerang on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Another staple of Murphy’s movie resume is The Nutty Professor, which is a remake of Jerry Lewis’ 1963 film of the same name. The sci-fi tale centers on Dr. Sherman Klump, who seeks to lose weight to earn the affections of a woman (Jada Pinkett Smith). To do so, he creates a formula that helps him drop the pounds, but what he gains is an unstable alter ego named Buddy Love.

Directed by Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’s Tom Shadyac, this is a funny movie that’s also as warm as its protagonist. It’s also an excellent showcase for Murphy, specifically his ability to effortlessly play multiple roles – sometimes in the same scene.

Stream The Nutty Professor on The Roku Channel.

Rent/Buy The Nutty Professor on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Mulan (1998)

Eddie Murphy more than proved himself as a voice actor through Mulan, which still stands as one of Walt Disney Pictures best features. It tells the story of a young woman (Ming-Na Wen), who disguises herself as a man and enlists amid a conscription in ancient China in place of her elderly father. Murphy plays the wise-cracking dragon, Mushu, who (unbeknownst to the ancestors) becomes Mulan’s guide. Barry Cook and Tony Bancroft’s film as a whole is wonderful, and Murphy more than excels at voicing one of the most endearing (and annoying) Disney sidekicks .

Stream Mulan on Disney+.

Rent/Buy Mulan on Prime Video.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Another notable remake the actor starred in is Dr. Dolittle, a reimagining of the 1967 fantasy film and a loose adaptation of the books by Hugh Lofting. This is the funny story of a successful surgeon who finds his world turned upside down after he rediscovers his ability to talk to animals. This feature from director Betty Thomas is fun to watch and is one of the best Black family films available. Come for the furry friends and funny quips, and stay for the warm story and solid performances.

Stream Dr. Dolittle with Starz.

Rent/Buy Dr. Dolittle on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Universal)

Bowfinger (1999)

If you’re looking for a great satirical comedy, then 1999’s Bowfinger should be right up your alley. This farce comes from the humorous mind of Steve Martin, who wrote and starred in the Frank Oz-directed feature. Martin stars as a small-time film producer who attempts to make his first movie on a tight budget and with an A-list star (Eddie Murphy), without the actor knowing he’s even in it. Murphy plays a dual role here and, at times, he’s downright historical in the roles of Kit and Jiff Ramsey. All in all, this is another unappreciated gem from the comedian’s filmography.

Rent/Buy Bowfinger on Prime Video.

Buy Bowfinger on Apple TV.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Shrek (2001)

It’s fair to say that a lot of people are well aware of Eddie Murphy’s work as the loud, funny and lovable Donkey within the Shrek franchise. The star is practically a revelation in the first film, which is helmed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. It’s a cynical and humorous fairy tale spoof about an ogre, who – in an attempt to regain control of his swamp home – makes a deal with a devious lord to rescue a princess. Of course, the reluctant hero can’t do that without the help of his furry buddy. Murphy is pitch perfect in this role, and it’s easy to see why he was cast. Overall, he makes a total ass of himself (pun intended).

Stream Shrek on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Shrek on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Dreamgirls is definitely one of the marquee titles on the Daddy Day Care star’s list of credits. He played the role of James “Thunder” Early in Bill Condon’s theatrical adaptation of the 1981 Broadway play. Unsurprisingly, the music hits well, and the performances from Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx and co. are excellent. Eddie Murphy’s tremendous work as Early earned him a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which was his first nod from the Academy.

Stream Dreamgirls on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Dreamgirls on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Tower Heist (2011)

To be honest, Brett Ratner’s Tower Heist was a well-needed return to form for Mr. Murphy at the time it opened in theaters. He plays the role of a sharp-tongued hustler, who teams up with members of a hotel’s staff to steal back money from their corrupt bosses after losing their pensions. Murphy’s greatness in the film is one of the many reasons why you should check it out, especially since it’s very reminiscent of Beverly Hills Cop and 48 Hrs.

Buy/Rent Tower Heist on Prime Video.

Buy Tower Heist on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

The critically acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name was a passion project for Eddie Murphy, who’d long wanted to tell the true story of underground comic Rudy Ray Moore . Dolemite chronicles the late stand-up’s rise as a filmmaker and the formation of his eponymous alter ego. Murphy shines as Moore and imbues the role – and Craig Brewer’s biopic as a whole - with equal amounts of raunchiness and earnestness. This is arguably some of the best work of the actor’s career.

Stream Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix.

Needless to say, Eddie Murphy has produced some incredible work, which spans genres and mediums. It’s not hard to see why he continues to work, and he deserves to keep getting his flowers. You can also honor the man by checking out these great titles.