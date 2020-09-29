Universal Studios' Jurassic World: VelociCoaster Is Finally Coming, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Of course, even for those that knew this was coming, the official announcement is still pretty awesome. If you're a roller coaster fan than you're always looking for the next big thrill, and the Velocicoaster certainly looks like it will fit the bill. Universal Studios seems to be moving hard into the roller coaster game as this is the second new coaster being added to the park in the last few years. Hagrid's Magical Motorbike Adventure has had some issues when it has come to the ride's downtime, but the ride itself got strong marks by those that rode it. The Velocicoaster looks to be upping the thrill elements even more, which has a lot of people more than a little excited.