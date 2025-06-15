People Are Freaking Out Over Universal Studios Hollywood’s New Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaur And It's Adorable: ‘Dolores!’

Universal Orlando’s Jurassic Park and World experiences have long been a highlight of visiting the parks, but lately with the opening of Epic Universe the Florida park has dragons too! Not to be outclassed, ahead of the new release Jurassic World: Rebirth , the Hollywood version of the theme park has added a new dino experience, and she is so stinking adorable. You don’t even have to trust me, the Internet is freaking out, too.

Without further ado, meet Dolores, an aquilops who is very tiny but who is very much not a baby, according to her keeper. Take a look.

It’s Mega Movie Summer in Hollywood, and the park is looking ahead to releases on the upcoming 2025 movie schedule . That includes Jurassic World: Rebirth, the brand new movie in the long-running franchise spearheaded by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and more. What that means for theme park lovers is some new experiences, including the introduction of Dolores, and people cannot get enough.

The realistic puppets and animatronics at Universal Orlando are one way the world class theme park has set itself apart, and this isn’t the first time a cool new Jurassic World dino has been introduced . They are so real-looking they’ve even fooled some fans of the theme parks, or at least their moms, as parkgoers noted the realistic nature of the new character.

“Y’all gotta stop. When they first started with these puppets, my mom called me to complain about how cloning dinosaurs is wrong.”

“EXCUSE ME THAT’S NOT REAL.”

“I almost said, ‘OMG what kind of lizard is that? It looks like a dinosaur’ before realizing it was a puppet.”

“Her lore makes this even more realistic.”

Fans on X (Twitter) were also gaga over the new dinosaur, showcasing her roaring skills in another absolutely adorable video. It’s enough to make me want to hop on a plane and head to the park.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Dolores shows up at Islands of Adventure if she’s popular enough at Universal Studios Hollywood. https://t.co/ji0vqpLg8pJune 13, 2025

Obviously, right now, this is only a fixture at the Hollywood edition of the Universal parks, so if you are like me and closer to the Florida version, this may not be feasible to check out right away. I do hope if Dolores retains her popularity – as many are hedging she might – we may see more from her in more Universal parks in the future. But she will also pop up on the big screen soon in Rebirth, which will hit theaters in just a few weeks on July 2nd, and I expect to have a roaring good time.