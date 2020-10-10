Why Joey King Wanted To Make The Lie, Despite Being Freaked Out By Horror Movies

This Halloween season, just about every streaming service is offering exclusive films and television shows to get into the spooky spirit. When it comes to Amazon Prime Video, the platform has Blumhouse Productions on its side for a series of films called Welcome To Blumhouse. The first two movies in the collection that came out this week were Black Box and The Lie. The latter stars Joey King, who isn’t one to voluntarily sit through the jump scares or blood and guts of the genre.