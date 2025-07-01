I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’s Brandy Explains Why She ‘Didn’t Have The Best Experience’ Making The Film

The horror genre is thriving right now, with its current renaissance thrilling fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, including the upcoming horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. While Brandy seemingly isn't reprising her role as Julie's' roommate Karla, the singer/actress got real about how difficult it was to film the original 1998 sequel.

Brandy has been keeping busy lately, thanks to her thriving music career in acting gigs like Descendants: The Rise of Red (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is canon for the next slasher, Brandy isn't expected to appear. In a chat with Monica for ET, the "Have You Ever?" singer got real about what it was like filming that '90s slasher. In her words:

I didn’t have the experience with I Know What You Did Last Summer, because of the weather and all of that. It was very taxing.

Points were made. I Still Know was filmed in Mexico in order to portray the movie's Bahamas setting, and there were plenty of exterior shots, as well as scenes set in pouring rain. And while it looked great, it sounds like actually filming in those conditions wasn't ideal.

While Brandy confirmed she was in talks to return for the next IKWYDLS movie, it doesn't look like they worked out. And I have to assume it would be much more comfortable fliming that sequel, as it was shot in Australia and Los Angeles. In her same conversation with Monica, Brandy spoke more about what it was like back in the '90s, offering:

[We were] outside. We were in a space where it was just bugs and this and that. I’m like, ‘We could’ve filmed this somewhere else.’

Can you blame her? While I Still Know What You Did Last Summer looked authentic, the cast and crew suffered through weather and bugs. And since the "Sittin' Up in My Room" singer was relatively new to movie sets at this point.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer's ending saw Karla survive The Fisherman's harrowing attack, which is why fans like me were hoping to see Brandy reprise that role. The singer/actress revealed that not being killed off was in her contract at the time, saying:

That was in the contract. You know, Black people don't last in horror films. I had to put that in the contract.

The history of Black people surviving horror movies is a checkered one, and there's long been a trope of actors of color being brutally killed off. Brandy knew this, and was careful that Karla survived her harrowing affair. But her boyfriend Tyrell (played by Mekhi Pfifer) wasn't quite as lucky.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit theaters on July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully the movie does well, and Brandy gets to come back in a future installment.