Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Responds To Rumors Of His Involvement In Snyder Cut Filming

Joe Manganiello in Justice League
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

As many already know, Zack Snyder is busy working on his cut of the Justice League for HBO Max. And since the Snyder Cut is in production, it makes sense that fans would be curious if Zack Snyder has intentions to bring Joe Manganiello in for more shoots. Well, it looks like we have an answer, as the actor recently responded.

Joe Manganiello, of course, had a brief cameo at the end of Justice League, playing the infamous assassin, Deathstroke. Zack Snyder is bringing other actors back in for shoots, but is he bringing back Joe Manganiello? While speaking with Collider, Joe Manganiello kind of had a feeling that question would come up. Here’s what he had to say:

If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack’s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.

Well, there you have it. Joe Manganiello isn’t going to step on Zack Snyder’s toes, which seems like a wise choice. You can interpret this answer a few ways but, for a firm confirmation, it looks like fans will have to either wait for Zack Snyder’s word or for when the Snyder Cut releases on HBO Max.

None of this is to say Joe Manganiello isn’t on board with the Snyder Cut movement. Last year, he took to social media and announced his support for the studio to release it. He also showed off several stills of him wearing his badass Deathstroke outfit, with one photo showing him standing next to Zack Snyder himself.

Originally, Deathstroke’s appearance at the end of Justice League was supposed to kickstart his character’s villain in the DCEU, leading to his own standalone movie, with The Raid’s Gareth Evans attached as the director.

Unfortunately, it seems like all those plans came to a screeching halt after Justice League. Gareth Evans himself said he had planned to direct a lean movie for Deathstroke's character, but he only had a few calls with top brass at Warner Bros. before the studio's plans changed.

While Joe Manganiello’s appearance as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be in question, the two have still found a way to work together in another capacity. It was announced recently that Joe Manganiello will be joining the cast of Zack Snyder’s anime prequel Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, which tells an origin story set before the live-action Netflix movie Army of the Dead, which is also in development.

Even if Joe Manganiello doesn’t make it in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it doesn’t necessarily rule him out from appearing as Deathstroke in the future especially if the director's cut proves to be a roaring success. For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.

Up Next

Why Justice League’s Henry Cavill Believes It’s ‘Important’ For The Snyder Cut To Be Released
More From This Author
The DC Animated Movie Universe Timeline Explained news 1d The DC Animated Movie Universe Timeline Explained Adam Holmes
After Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed Again, Patty Jenkins Has Thoughts On The Future Of Movie Theaters news 2d After Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed Again, Patty Jenkins Has Thoughts On The Future Of Movie Theaters Adam Holmes
What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Vampires news 2d What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Vampires Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion Jun 10, 2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Rating TBD
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Oct 16, 2020 The Trial Of The Chicago 7 10
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Does The Boys' Black Noir Reveal Mean That Big Homelander Comic Twist Isn't Happening? TBD Does The Boys' Black Noir Reveal Mean That Big Homelander Comic Twist Isn't Happening? Rating TBD
NYPD Offering Reward For Anyone With Info On Who Sucker-Punched Rick Moranis TBD NYPD Offering Reward For Anyone With Info On Who Sucker-Punched Rick Moranis Rating TBD
How Ewan McGregor's Work On The Obi-Wan Show Is Being Influenced By Alec Guinness TBD How Ewan McGregor's Work On The Obi-Wan Show Is Being Influenced By Alec Guinness Rating TBD
Hollywood Studios Made A Change To One Of Its Star Wars Addition, And Coca-Cola May Have Been Involved TBD Hollywood Studios Made A Change To One Of Its Star Wars Addition, And Coca-Cola May Have Been Involved Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg's Boyfriend Clarifies Some Details About His Life TBD 90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg's Boyfriend Clarifies Some Details About His Life Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information