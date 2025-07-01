‘I’ve Never Been Around Such Talented F—ers In My Life’: Pedro Pascal Delightfully Explains What Makes His Fantastic Four Co-Stars So Great

From what we know about Fantastic Four: First Steps, the plan is to stand out due to its fantastic new cast and being set in a ‘60s retro-future , but also for its emphasis on family. After all, a quartet can’t fight evil together without a strong bond. One of its leading stars, Pedro Pascal, delightfully explains about being “around such talented fuckers” and what makes his co-stars so great.

While previous Fantastic Four movies have shown the team of scientists on the path of coming together as a family, the upcoming Marvel movie will take place four years after they gained their powers and have already bonded as a family. While discussing his experience on set of the Marvel reboot, Pedro Pascal delightfully explained to Vanity Fair how much he looked up to the “talented fuckers” he worked with, along with some hilarious envy on the side:

I pride myself on being, I don’t know, the funny guy on set. And I have to tell you, if there was a competition of who’s funniest, who is smartest and who is the most talented, I’m number four, and I’m not even being modest here. I have never been around — how dare they! I’ve never been around such talented fuckers in my life.

Looks like Pedro Pascal’s got some real-life competition! Almost similar to what we'll see in the Marvel flick, with each member of the Fantastic Four having standout qualities. Reed’s got his brilliance, Johnny is fun-loving, Ben is tough, and Sue is fiercely protective. But, it looks like the same can be said when you’re surrounded by a talented cast. Each star brings something unique to their performance that can make anyone green with envy. But, you know the love is still there.

If you can believe it, the No. 1 challenge Fantastic Four: First Steps faced was casting. Director Matt Shakman wanted to ensure the chemistry was a four-way among everyone, and for each star to portray the best of each Marvel hero. It’s clear that Pedro Pascal was finding a family among everyone during filming, continuing to talk about his favorite qualities in each co-star:

Joe is astonishing to me. Ebon is one of the funniest [guys]. Ebon, to me, is a writer in the way that his mind work and the zingers that just come out in conversation. And Vanessa Kirby is a force of nature, and she was a leader for me in terms of getting me into material like this and making it and elevating it and making [Sue and Reed’s] relationship as real as it possibly could be.

There’s no surprise there that Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby would be a blast to work with. I’m sure they all know how to bring fun and love into the set.

You can tell that the Marvel co-stars have a strong friendship outside of filming. Examples include when Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal supportively held hands at Comic-Con and when the cast supported Ebon Moss-Bachrach before his Emmy win . As they all plan to reunite for Avengers: Doomsday , I have a feeling the bond between everyone will continue to grow with each Marvel movie they do.

I’m really loving what Pedro Pascal said about Sue and Reed’s relationship. In First Steps, the two will be introduced as a married couple with a super intriguing aspect — they’re going to be parents! I’m curious if their new baby will eventually gain powers of their own to contribute to the superhero team. It raises the stakes of what it means to protect the future when your child will be a part of it.

