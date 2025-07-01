Marvel Fan Art Finally Transforms Eternals’ Kit Harington Into Black Knight

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will know that there's been some struggles in the years since Avengers: Endgame, including the release of projects like Eternals. A sequel seemingly isn't coming, but fan art allowed Kit Harington to finally become Black Knight.

The ending of Eternals was a huge cliffhanger, one that hasn't really been addressed in the years that past. After the titular team was taken into space the Eternals credits scene showed Harington's Dane Whitman debating whether or not to use the Ebony Blade. It's unclear if we'll ever see that story continue, but Instagram fan art showed what he might look like as Black Knight. Check it out below:

A post shared by MOHD HARIS (@welove__marvel) A photo posted by on

I mean, that's pretty damn cool. While it's unclear what the Game of Thrones star's look would have been in the MCU, this an epic look at what Black Knight might look like. Although Eternals is seemingly not getting a sequel, perhaps Kevin Feige and company will bring back Harington's character anyway. Just look at this guy!

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Eternals is streaming on Disney+ alongside the rest of the MCU. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Harington got cast in Eternals shortly after finishing his tenure as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (streaming with a Max subscription). Given his wild popularity, it made total sense that the MCU locked him down for a character. And while he didn't actually wield the Ebony Blade in the first movie, the actor obviously has ton of experience with sword-wielding genre work.

Since the Jon Snow spinoff was cancelled at HBO, Harington's schedule is also presumably much more agreeable for a return to the MCU. But there's been no indication that those narrative seeds are going to be continued in any upcoming Marvel movies.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The events of Eternals was finally referenced in Captain America: Brave New World, revealing that Tiamut's partially formed body was what brought Adamantium to the MCU. As most comic fans know, this is a very strong metal that Wolverine's skeleton and claws are made of. Fans spent years wondering why the shared universe didn't acknowledge the partially-formed Celestial sticking out of the ocean, with that plot point starting an arms race in Captain America 4.

Eternals was doing a ton of set up, including Kit Harington's infamous credits scene. Because at the tail end of that sequence we actually heard the voice of Mahershala Ali's Blade speaking to Dane. If/when his delayed solo movie actually comes together, perhaps that's a way that the Game of Thrones alum could return to the MCU.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eternals is streaming on Disney+, and the next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.