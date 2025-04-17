Turns Out Those ‘Leaks’ Of Supergirl’s Lobo Are Fake, And Fans Are Not Happy

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with various cinematic universes competing. While the DCEU (streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, actor Jason Momoa already has a role in upcoming DC movies as Lobo. It turned out that the "leaks" of him on the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow were made with AI, and fans are sounding off online.

The new DCU is starting with James Gunn's Superman, which will be the first movie of slate one, titled Gods and Monsters. Jason Momoa's Lobo will first appear in Supergirl, but unfortunately the viral images of him were debunked on Twitter as the creator confirmed he used AI. This has prompted a big response, considering how widely the images were shared on social and news outlets. The responses online have been resounding, with some being:

we didn’t even get a close up of supergirl and people thought we were getting LOBO that close?

Amazing so many ran with it

Knew it looked cheap.

Wow, and fans were stoked. If the real look is bad, fans are going to be majorly let down. This is use case where studios might need to consider releasing proper first looks at characters early before set photos leak. That has always been an issue, but now with AI it’s worse

Knew I was suspicious considering he has an earth motorcycle

Given how long Jason Momoa and James Gunn have wanted him as Lobo, there's a ton of anticipation from the fans to see him in character. Momoa even tried to show CinemaBlend his look as Lobo while promoting Minecraft. So whenever a real image is actually dropped, smart money says it'll promptly break the internet for superhero fans.

The fake image from the set comes shortly after Jason Momoa confirmed he wrapped his Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow role, so anticipation surrounding his new role is at a fever pitch. While fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order love what he brought to the role of Aquaman, he seems the quintessential perfect actor to bring Lobo to life on the big screen. Even on the page, you can't deny there's a resemblance between the comic book character and Momoa.

It should be interesting to see the way co-CEO James Gunn methodically builds the world of his shared universe. His Superman movie will include a number of other heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. It'll also include the first appearance of Milly Alcock's Supergirl before she gets her own blockbuster.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently expected to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. But first up is Superman on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Only time will tell when the studio gives us our first glimpse of Momoa's Lobo.