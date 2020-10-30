Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy

Leave a Comment
Every October a slew of horror movies are released, dating all the way back to John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween. Michael Myers was set to return to theaters this year with David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, but it was delayed a full calendar year. But the filmmaker is still providing more exciting Michael Myers content. Namely by adapting the original movie into a children's book.
Director David Gordon Green has a real love for the OG Halloween, which can be seen by his 2018 sequel. And while we'll have to wait another year before catching up on Laurie Strode and the town of Haddonfield, Green has taken the time to make John Carpenter's classic slasher into an adorable picture book. You can check out how The Shape looks below.
Michael Myers has never been more adorable. While the iconic villain will likely still be murdering Laurie's friends throughout the Halloween children's book, I can't help but love this cartoon version of the boogeyman. Somebody cue the theme song.
The above sneak peak of David Gordon Green's book comes to us from EW. Titled The Legend of Halloween, the new children's book was written by the filmmaker himself, featuring art by director Onur Tukel. This new retelling of the original Halloween movie is complete with rhyming couplets, and animated version of all of the iconic characters like Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.
The Legend of Halloween is currently available for pre-order on the upcoming book's official website. David Gordon Green's upcoming print project is billed as "the perfect treat for Halloween fans of (almost) all ages!" It also comes with a synopsis which reads:
Michael Myers has been a naughty little boy. On Halloween night, he took a knife and did some very bad things. Luckily, he was caught and locked away in Smith's Grove Sanitarium. Dr. Loomis was determined to keep him institutionalized for the rest of his life. Dr. Loomis knew what was behind Michael's vacant stare... it was evil...purely and simply evil. Years later, Michael escapes and makes his way back to Haddonfield -the night HE came home - for some more mischief and mayhem. What is it about Halloween that drives this young man to kill? We might never know.
If that isn't the most delightful way to explain the murderous contents of Halloween, I'm not sure what is. This is another shining example of how much David Gordon Green loves John Carpenter's iconic movie. He knows that film in and out, which is likely why so many characters will be returning for Halloween Kills. More images from The Legend of Halloween have also hit the internet, showing a few pages of the book adaptation.
While the book is only available for pre-order, it's announcement is sure to help satiate the rabid Halloween fans who were expecting another big screen adventure this month. Halloween Kills will now arrive in 2021, which is understandable but disappointing news. Luckily some new footage recently arrived, which debuted the return of beloved Halloween characters.
Haddonfield is expected to be a character itself in Halloween Kills, as the survivors from Michael's 1978 rampage through Haddonfield will return as The Shape continues his murder spree. Nancy Stephens, Kyle Richards, and Charles Cypher will all reprise their roles from John Carpenter's movie. Additionally, adult version of characters Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam will also appear.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.