Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy

Michael Myers has been a naughty little boy. On Halloween night, he took a knife and did some very bad things. Luckily, he was caught and locked away in Smith's Grove Sanitarium. Dr. Loomis was determined to keep him institutionalized for the rest of his life. Dr. Loomis knew what was behind Michael's vacant stare... it was evil...purely and simply evil. Years later, Michael escapes and makes his way back to Haddonfield -the night HE came home - for some more mischief and mayhem. What is it about Halloween that drives this young man to kill? We might never know.