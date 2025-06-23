Robert Eggers Is Making A Christmas Carol Adaptation After Nosferatu, But There's Another Holiday Story He Would Crush

So I’m pretty sure Robert Eggers is becoming the next John Carpenter, and I’m not complaining about that.

I don’t mean that in the sense that he’s becoming a slasher king – that’s not really Eggers's style, and it never has been. But I’m saying that he’s getting up there as a horror icon, and honestly, everything he makes is usually painted in a layer of gold. It just does so well and is always so well-composed.

As someone who adores watching the best horror movies , several of my favorites come from the Director's Work. One of my favorite A24 horror movies , The Witch, is directed by him. Of course, the 2024 hit, Nosferatu , was a big one. And now, according to a report from Deadline , Eggers is developing an adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

In Eggers, we trust – even if A Christmas Carol isn’t closely related to horror. But honestly, his bringing a classic Christmas tale to life had me thinking about another holiday folktale that Eggers would rock – hear me out.

I Love A Christmas Carol Adaptation As Much As Anyone Else

Before we get into this article, I want to state that this isn’t going to be a piece berating the choice of Eggers to bring A Christmas Carol to life. It’s not.

In all honesty, I trust anything that Eggers does because he delivers. He takes the time and effort to create not just films but masterpieces of cinema that truly feature some of the most wicked visuals and interesting storylines I have seen in a long time. Are they always award contenders? No, but I think that’s just because the Academy has a negative bias towards horror movies.

Either way, he has given us some incredible films, and he could certainly nail an adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

There are so many A Christmas Carol adaptations out there that there sure is some stiff competition to beat. But out of anyone who could do it, I could see him taking it on. I’m sure he would find some way to make the three ghosts that visit him even more twisted and somehow devise a solution to formulate Marley even darker than the tale we already know him as.

And with Willem Dafoe as the lead choice to play Ebeneezer Scrooge? Eggers is already cooking.

However, there’s one other holiday folktale that, if Eggers wants to stick with Christmas-themed stories, he would be able to take it to another level.

But Imagine If Robert Eggers Did a Krampus Adaptation?

That’s right, I’m going to be a complete monster here.

For those unfamiliar with Krampus, it’s a folktale primarily associated with the Central and Eastern Alpine traditions. It’s a monster that accompanies Saint Nicholas. While Saint Nick gives gifts to good children, Krampus is essentially the opposite and punishes the bad ones.

Krampus looks pretty horrifying in any iteration, usually with horns that resemble the devil and teeth that I’m sure could bite into any living creature. And we’ve actually already gotten a horror movie dedicated to Krampus years ago – titled Krampus. It’s fun and certainly bloody.

But there is just something about this tale that I know Eggers would kill. He would somehow keep the folktale tradition but make it so impossibly terrifying that he would inspire a whole new generation of monster lovers – and fearers – just from his movie.

That Monster Would Look Terrifying

This is also just a side thing, but he would absolutely make Krampus terrifying.

I have a feeling he would do a lot of what he did with Nosferatu in that film – how we didn’t really see Count Orlock until the very end with all of his disgustingness and flesh, and ew – I’m getting grossed out thinking about it.

But man, that image still haunts me, and only Eggers has that kind of dark mind to reinvent the way that we see classic monsters truly. I could see the director keeping Krampus hidden in the shadows, only for him to appear at the very end and terrify the primary children, horns pointed and shaped like sickles and teeth as sharp as kitchen knives, drooling and aching to punish the “naughty” children.

That’s a monster that would be horrifying – and I am here for that.

It Would Create Almost A New Legend Surrounding The Character Like It Did for Nosferatu

While this movie would create a lot of hype, I also think it would become a major hit with my generation, specifically.

Eggers himself even said it – he thanked SpongeBob SquarePants for introducing this generation to Nosferatu, as it inspired many younger people to go to the movies to see it, pairing that with an incredible cast.

At this point, my generation already knows what Krampus is, thanks to the movie that came out ten years ago (geez, has it been that long? I feel so old). While it’s not one of the best horror movies ever, it’s still a fun film that takes you on a ride and teaches you a new folktale to pass on from child to child.

However, because we already have that background and know how great Eggers is at bringing horror to the big screen, he and Krampus would likely be a huge success. Not only that, but it gives us an excuse to go to the theaters again on Christmas.

I Think It Could End Up Becoming One Of The Best Christmas Horror Movies

Do I think Eggers is totally going to rock A Christmas Carol and its adaptation? Heck, yes, I do.

However, Eggers would also excel at a Krampus adaptation. Honestly, if he did, it would become one of the best Christmas horror movies ever. I know that we don’t want to associate literally the most jolly holiday of all time with something as scary as horror, but I really think this would be a huge hit.

Either way, it’ll be some time before we do end up seeing anything like this on the big screen, so for now, a girl can dream. And I’ll just be counting down the days until we get to see this new A Christmas Carol adaptation.