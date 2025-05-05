Fans Get Real About What Movies ‘Traumatized’ Them So Hard As Kids They Can’t Watch Them As Adults And Apparently They Were All Raised On Horror
These movies didn’t just scare kids, they rewired their entire personalities.
Horror fans are having a great year, with numerous new horror movies taking over the box office and dominating the 2025 movie release schedule. Many enthusiasts trace their love for horror back to childhood, often sparked by too much unsupervised screen time. Some even recall movies that “traumatized” them as kids, making it hard to watch them as adults. Sure, there are a ton of surprisingly scary scenes from ‘80s kids movies, but it turns out that a ton of fans were raised on horror!
In a recent Reddit post, users named the movies that have imprinted themselves in their gray matter, and it was no surprise to see some of the best horror movies ever, like The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and The Ring, popping up all over the place. One user, u/-Passenger, joked:
Others chimed in not just with fear of the movie itself, but how the film’s marketing made it nearly impossible to avoid the terror, especially in the early 2000s when creepy late-night TV ads ran with zero warning. User u/BadMantaRay wrote:
The Grudge is definitely another one of those 2000s horror movies that really got under people's skin, especially for those who watched it way too young or thought it would be a good idea to check it out during a sleepover. Poster u/AnakinSexworker pointed out:
Of course, millennial nightmares wouldn’t be complete without a few formative viewings of Poltergeist. One user mentioned that the movie completely messed them up as a kid, and then they were retraumatized thanks, once again, because of The Ring. The user u/eurekadabra said:
Fair enough. Television static is definitely creepy in its own way, but when it comes to Poltergeist, it was the scene in the bathroom where the paranormal investigator peels his own face off that really stood out. How was that movie appropriate for kids? It's one of those classic movies that would never be rated PG today. And that bathroom scene, which I still think about, would easily push it into R territory.
The Ring and Poltergeist definitely stole the spotlight, the discussion quickly turned into a fun mix of deep cuts and cult classics that messed with people in all sorts of ways. Check out these fan responses that show how no decade was safe and no genre could escape childhood trauma:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- “The Fly works so well because it's a tragedy and an opera at the same time… Beautiful film just gross beyond imagination yet tangible in the horror.” – u/GODZILLA-Plays-A-DOD
- “The first Nightmare on Elm Street, still can’t watch it to this day.” – u/Scheininho
- "I saw Signs in the cinema around the same time time. "Move children! Vamanos! -OH!!" resulted in a similar nights sleep.” – u/budget-lampshade
- "The descent. Fuck caves, and I can't stand scenes with thumbs through eyeballs." - u/MamasCupcakes
- “Thirteen Ghosts. The damn Jackal just frightened the hell out of me as a kid.” – u/sizzlinpapaya
From creepy VHS tapes to scary clowns and crazy nightmares, the vibe from this thread is clear: a lot of us thought we were just watching movies, only to realize years later we were basically collecting trauma in surround sound.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One Way Shooting F1 Was Way Freaking Different Than Shooting Top Gun: Maverick ‘On An Aircraft Carrier 100 Miles Off The Coast’
Jason Isaacs Recalls The ‘Most Nerve-Racking’ Aspect Of Joining Harry Potter: ‘Never Wore Off’