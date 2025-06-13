It's Friday The 13th, And I'd Love To Remind Everyone How Jason Voorhees Is Connected To The Evil Dead Franchise

Today is Friday the 13th, and each time this sacred day rolls around, I cannot help but be reminded of a beloved horror movie franchise that bears its name. That being said, I, admittedly, am not a huge admirer of the series of classic slasher flicks, but I am a passionate fan of another franchise that Jason Voorhees has a connection to. No, I am not talking about the Nightmare on Elm Street series, but the Evil Dead movies.

Yes, you read the right: the hockey mask-clad, machete-wielding iconic horror movie villain does, indeed, have one blood-soaked, decomposing foot in the world of creator Sam Raimi’s ultra-gory demonic possession films, which are continuing with two upcoming horror movies currently in the works. Just how do the Friday the 13th movies connect to the Evil Dead universe? Well, if you call yourself a fan of classic horror movies, you might know already. If not, allow me to explain…

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Jason Voorhees Is A Deadite

While not widely considered one of the best Friday the 13th flicks, 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (yeah, right) is recognized as an important installment in uncovering the mystery behind Jason Voorhees’ ability to continue his murder streak at Crystal Lake and elsewhere again and again… and again. The killer actually dies in the first scene, but remains a presence throughout by way of bodily possession. So, just how is that possible?

Protagonist Steve Freeman (John D. LeMay) discovers at the Voorhees Family home a strange-looking book that Evil Dead fans should recognize as the Necronomicon Ex Mortis (a.k.a., the Book of the Dead). This implies that Jason’s mother, Pamela (the iconic female horror movie villain originally played by Betsy Palmer), used the flesh-bound, blood-inked volume of the book to bring her deceased son back to life and sort of succeeded, turning him into a murderous monster. In other words, Jason Voorhees is no different from the spiritually possessed “Deadites” that Ash Williams lays waste to with the chainsaw he replaced his right hand with.

(Image credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (DEG))

The Lore Goes Deeper In A Comic Book

Speaking of the snarky, but resourceful horror movie hero played by horror movie icon Bruce Campbell, Ash Williams has even faced off against Jason Voorhees, just not on the big screen. The Jason Goes to Hell ending teases a Friday the 13th/A Nightmare on Elm Street crossover that eventually became a reality with the release of Freddy vs. Jason ten years later. Campbell recalled to radio host Sam Roberts how New Line Cinema approached him with a pitch for a follow-up that would see his character take on the slasher villains, like Jason, but nothing materialized for various behind-the-scenes reasons.

However, the idea would inspire a comic book from DC’s Wildstorm and Dynamite Entertainment aptly titled Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash. The six-issue series from writer James Kuhoric ties all the subtle crossover connections between the three hit franchises (from the aforementioned Necromonicon cameo in Jason Goes to Hell to a shot of Freddy Krueger’s glove in the horror-comedy movie favorite, Evil Dead II) together in one epic, bloody showdown.

As previously mentioned, the Evil Dead series is moving forward with Sébastien Vaniček’s Evil Dead Burn and another anthological feature follow-up in development, as is the saga of Jason Voorhees with Peacock’s upcoming horror TV show, Crystal Lake. Could the connection between these thrilling franchises grow deeper with the release of these forthcoming projects? Only time will tell. Until then, have a happy and safe Friday the 13th!