Michael Bay Pens Tribute To Sean Connery After The James Bond Legend’s Death

Michael Bay says that he was initially quite terrified of working with Sean Connery. The accomplished actor had a reputation for being quite hard on directors, and especially since The Rock was only Bay's second film, he was nervous about working with Connery. However, from Bay's telling, the two got along quite well and Connery seemed to appreciate Bay's directorial decisions. Connery called him "boy" throughout production, but he liked what Bay was doing on the set, and so was willing to do what he could to help the production.