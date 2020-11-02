This Batman Ben Affleck Tweet From WarnerMedia’s Boss Has Fans Speculating Wildly

These same fans, who tasted success in their campaign to get HBO Max and WarnerMedia to Release the Snyder Cut, have turned their attention to Ben Affleck’s Batman, or Batfleck, as he’s emotionally known. To them, Affleck’s solo Batman movie was one of the projects that was damaged when Snyder walked away from Justice League in 2017 and WB changed course. These fans know that Affleck had a good Batman script in place, and they are holding out hope that HBO Max will swing to Batfleck’s rescue, the way that the streaming service did for Snyder.