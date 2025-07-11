Wait, Did DC Try To Steal Kevin Feige From Marvel Before Hiring James Gunn?

There’s an old Earth saying that’s going to play pretty heavily into the story we’re about to discuss: “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” As the 2025 movie schedule hits Superman-o-clock this weekend, the DC/Marvel rivalry just might find itself refueled. On one hand this is great news for James Gunn; but on the other, it’s bad news for the folks that apparently tried to win Marvel Studios’ mastermind Kevin Feige over to what is now DC Films.

In a rundown that recaps Warner Bros.’ modern woes with its legendary comic movie brand, The Wall Street Journal shared a twist in the tale I somehow missed. Apparently in the fallout of Justice League’s tumultuous 2017 release, the top brass were convinced to take this course of action:

Soon after, Warner executives met with Kevin Feige, the longtime president of Marvel Studios, to try to convince him to switch sides, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Those talks fizzled.

I think we can all see why those talks failed, but I would venture a guess that the never really perked up to any point of abundant hope either. At that point in his current tenure as the president of Marvel Studios, Mr. Feige was still on the hot streak leading up to Avengers: Endgame in 2019. For reference, in 2017 alone, the Marvel movies released were Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Moving over to DC Films would have been a lateral move with mammoth expectations. Whereas James Gunn's ascendance to DC Films co-CEO with producer Peter Safran is more of a promotion, as he only ran a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It almost didn't happen, as James Gunn initially turned down Superman in favor of The Suicide Squad, but then had a change of heart. Which in turn led to the motion picture event that sees David Corenswet debuting as the Last Son of Krypton, and the potential hope for an ailing brand. That last could seem like a steep hill to climb, with the monetary height varying depending on who you talk to.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Starting at $9.99 a month, you could have a crisis of infinite Superman on your hands. As HBO Max has freshly rebranded, the same reputation for having a wide canon of DC Comics adaptations still remains. So you can watch pretty much anything from Superman The Movie to My Adventures with Superman - with an option to upgrade to premium, ad-free tiers.

With an estimated production budget of $225 million, Gunn has dismissed $700 million as the supposed target gross . Meanwhile, the report cited above has the expectations of Warner Bros.’ boardroom set at a more modest $500 million. Which could be buoyed by HBO Max subscription holders enjoying Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad looking forward to what Mr. Gunn has to show them this time.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend/Warner Bros.)

If we were in that parallel universe where Kevin Feige pulled a Joss Whedon-style defection, that budget might have been higher - as well as the expectations. The good news is that it’s been so long since the Justice League debacle that Superman has a legit shot of crossing that $500 million threshold.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors