Michael Bay Was Told The Rock's Budget Was Being Cut, Then Sean Connery Stepped In

Of course everyone loves a good story about Sean Connery getting ornery, especially with a random executive, but the thing I really love about this is Jerry Bruckheimer’s involvement. For those of you who don’t know, Jerry Bruckheimer is a behind the scenes legend. His profile has grown in the years since, but prior to The Rock, he had already produced Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, Days Of Thunder and Bad Boys, among others. Amongst almost anyone else, he would have been the one expected to step up and deal with studio executives, but Sean Connery wasn’t any ordinary actor. He always spoke his mind and had experience and dedication to the craft to back it up.