‘Holy S–t Was He Cool.’ The Rock Remembers The One Single Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be An Actor, And Harrison Ford Was Involved

News
By published

In terms of origin stories, this one is very iconic.

Long before teaming up with Martin Scorsese or getting ready to revive his role as Maui in the upcoming live-action Moana, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was just a kid in Charlotte, North Carolina, watching movies in a packed theater with his head tilted back and his eyes glued to the screen. Now, he’s one of the biggest actors on the 2025 movie schedule and beyond. But it wasn’t all about the glitz and glam. He credits a key moment in his childhood, one that, of course, had to do with Harrison Ford, for setting him on the path to becoming the wrestling legend and blockbuster star with a ton of upcoming movie projects we know today.

In a recent Instagram video, the Jumanji series veteran responded to a fan who asked if he’d always wanted to be an actor. As it turns out, the seed was planted early, thanks to one iconic archaeologist-adventurer: Indiana Jones. Johnson remembered:

The answer is yes… When I was 8 years old and living in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Raiders of the Lost Ark just came out, and I was so super pumped for that movie… I remember thinking to myself, [points up at screen] ‘I wanna do that. That’s what I want to do. I wanna be that guy.’ Holy shit, was he cool. The hat, the whip, the charm.

The full video, posted to Johnson’s personal account @therock, is classic Rock; part heartfelt, part rambling, and fully entertaining. In it, he also goes on a tangent about Tom Selleck, revealing he’s been listening (twice!) to the actor’s audiobook and was blown away by the story of his involvement, or lack thereof, in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He continued:

Man, I’m such a big Tom Selleck fan, especially those Magnum P.I. days, because I was growing up in Hawaii and they were shooting there. You’d see Tom around the island and be like, ‘Oh shit, there’s Tom Selleck.’ So cool.'

Johnson, who has built his career playing charismatic and gritty heroes on the big screen, definitely hasn’t lost touch with the awe that moment gave him. Seeing Harrison Ford whip his way through Raiders of the Lost Ark was a game-changer for him. It wasn’t just an incredible movie moment; as the video below shows, it was actually “the” moment that shaped the life of the Moana star.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

A photo posted by on

It would be years before Johnson stepped into the spotlight in some of the most anticipated upcoming action movies. Still, he credits that early Indy cinematic experience with lighting the fire. It’s a reminder that sometimes, it only takes one movie, one role, or one larger-than-life performance to change everything.

From a front-row kid in Charlotte to global superstardom, the Jungle Cruise star’s journey started with a whip crack, a fedora, and a dream to be “that” guy. As far as movie origin stories go, this one’s pure gold.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to appear next in an upcoming A24 film, a biopic directed by Benny Safdie titled The Smashing Machine, where he plays MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Stay tuned for more updates about everyone’s favorite wrestler turned actor.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Rewatched Brokeback Mountain, And All These Years Later, I'm Still Upset That It Didn't Win Best Picture. Here's Why.

After Jack Black Dropped A Minecraft Movie’s Lava Chicken Scene, Fans Shared Their Theater Experiences

I Think The New Thunderbolts Popcorn Buckets Are Fine, But This Fan Art Using Bucky's Arm As The Container Would Have Been A+
See more latest
Most Popular
The MCU&#039;s Thunderbolts inside elevator
I Think The New Thunderbolts Popcorn Buckets Are Fine, But This Fan Art Using Bucky's Arm As The Container Would Have Been A+
Penn Badgley and Madeline Brewer in You Season 5.
You’s Joe Has A New Love Interest In Season 5, And The Actress Who Plays Her Is Already Clapping Back At Fans Who Say He ‘Downgraded’
Sean Combs speaks to Charlamagne tha God for Revolt
What It's Like To Spend Time In Jail With Diddy, According To Someone Who Did It
Sam Wilson as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World
Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World Video Delves Into Sam Wilson Fighting Enemies ‘Way Beyond His Weight Class’
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
'I Didn't Say That': Tom Hardy Clarifies Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Comments
Rick and Morty, &quot;Rixty Minutes&quot;
Looks Like Rick And Morty Is Bringing A Beloved Concept Back In Season 8, Or At Least I'm Desperately Hoping That's The Case
Steve (Jack Black) sings about lava chicken in A Minecraft Movie
After Jack Black Dropped A Minecraft Movie’s Lava Chicken Scene, Fans Shared Their Theater Experiences
Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan walking through Thailand in The White Lotus
Mike White Just Hinted At The Next Season Of The White Lotus, And I Think There Are Some Great Ideas For Where It Could Be Set
Mark smiling on 90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé's Mina Found Out About Mark's Troubled Past Relationship, But Are They Still Together?
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits LA
Suits LA Brought Back Harvey Specter To Set Up Another Suits Character Coming In, But The Ending Twist Especially Threw Me For A Loop