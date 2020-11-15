Why Walt Disney World’s Original Plan Never Could Have Worked

Technology Is Always Changing

If you've ever been to Tomorrowland at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World, then you know for every piece of it that looks like it could be foretelling the future, there's another that is already dated. This has been an ongoing problem with the parks and was already the case even 10 years after Disneyland was opened. Walt's city of the future was supposed to stay at the cutting edge of technology by providing the people who lived there with the newest products. The idea was that companies that had offices and factories in the commercial section of Disney World would use the homeowners in the residential area as a test lab. They would see the future of consumer products before the rest of the world.