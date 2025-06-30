Yellowstone’s Stunt Coordinator Also Worked On Prequels 1883 And 1923, And His Thoughts Have Me Really Fired Up For Rip And Beth's New Spinoff
Aw hell yeah.
Though Kevin Costner’s exit no doubt had a major impact on the Yellowstone franchise’s fandom, Taylor Sheridan isn’t letting it hinder his goals to continue expanding the Dutton family’s narrative lineage. With 1923 wrapping its second season early on in the 2025 TV schedule, followed by a general lack of updates for the next prequel 1944, the future is tethered to the impending Beth and Rip spinoff, which is set to debut in November.
Taylor Sheridan definitely isn’t the only connective tissue between the various projects, as veteran stunt coordinator Jason Rodriguez has been involved with each Dutton-centric series so far, while also teaming with the co-creator for Billy Bob Thornton’s Landman. And he’ll also be handling a lot of the action when Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Cole Hauser’s Rip are back in our lives. When I talked to Rodriguez about his stellar work in the western dramas, I asked what excites him the most about seeing Taylor’s scripts, and he told me:
For someone who enjoys working on horse stunts, I can't imagine any other series on TV or streaming would be a better fit for Jason Rodriguez than Yellowstone and its prequels. From the riding sequences (often set to a mournful country song) to the roping sequences (which tend to use a more jaunty tune) to one-off moments such as that horse-caused death in Season 5.
Considering both Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are well-versed in horseriding, the chances already seem high that we'll be seeing more horse-favoring stunt sequences in the upcoming follow-up series, which Hauser confirmed is not titled Dutton Ranch, which was first revealed as a working title.
Speaking to the difference between how stunts are handled from the more historically set prequels to Yellowstone's more contemporary setting, Rodriguez said:
Indeed, 1883 featured several hectic action sequences on horseback, with my own favorite being the fateful battle that bookended the season for Isabel May's Elsa Dutton. (Not because it ended in tragedy for the Dutton family, of course, but for being handled so well.) And the closer to the present time the shows get, the wider a variety of stunt sequences are available for Rodriguez to utilize. Can't exactly have a drive-by shooting before cars and roads exist.
The stunt coordinator further stoked my excitement for the upcoming Beth and Rip series when I asked about which cast members he worked with the most, and which appeared to be the most enthused about tackling fight scenes and other stunts. It just so happens those answered largely coincided, as he said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Rodriguez gave both Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly props for always wanting to be as heavily involved with their characters' stunts as possible. To the point where he gave me a full rundown for how Beth and Jamie’s deadly finale fight was filmed with a minimal use of stunt doubles and edits. Considering that duo will be front and center of the new spinoff, I can only imagine how many new ways Sheridan & Co. will showcase Rip kicking someone in the face.
To be fair, Rodriguez also namechecked Jen Landon as another cast member he loves to work with, championing her willingness to try just about anything for a scene. And he also gave props to Luke Grimes for handling Kayce's stunts on Yellowstone with aplomb.
I talked to Rodriquez around the time CBS confirmed the Grimes-starring spinoff would be a midseason arrival, and I asked then if he knew already whether he'd be handling stunts for the franchise's first broadcast series as well, and he noted potential scheduling issues in saying:
It looks like Rodriguez is handling Landman Season 2, but he hedged a little when it came to the specific projects he had lined up, without making any clear comments about the Michele Pfeiffer-starring spinoff The Madison. I'm hoping he gets to show off his talents in every Yellowstone project under the sun, since the franchise's horse-riding and bitter brawls are always as memorable as anything else in the episodes.
Fans will need to keeps all eyes and ears peeled for more details about when Beth and Rip's spinoff will be premiering, so don't pull those cowboy hats down too far.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.