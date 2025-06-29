Guardians Of The Galaxy Alum Weighs In On Whether They’ll Return For Avengers: Doomsday

Howard The Duck has a presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but it's not exactly what one would call a consistent presence. He's principally been a background character in the Guardians of The Galaxy movies, but he does also make a bold appearance in Avengers: Endgame fighting for the forces of good against Thanos and his army (and let's also not forget the alternate universe where he is married to Darcy Lewis, as seen in What If...?). At present, we don't have any clue as to when we might see the diminutive hero again – and based on recent comments by Seth Green, it doesn't sound like it's going to be in Avengers: Doomsday.

During a recent interview with The Direct, Green was specifically asked about the possibility that he could show up in the next big team-up coming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he appears to be quite pessimistic about the idea. With Avengers: Doomsday already in production, he figures that he would have heard about a part for Howard The Duck by now, and he hasn't gotten a call. Said the actor,

I'm pretty sure I would have heard earlier that that was gonna happen. Nobody gave me a tip sheet or teed me up with talking points... So no, I have zero confidence that that's ever going to happen.

For what it's worth, Seth Green's Howard The Duck potentially isn't the only Guardians of the Galaxy character being left out of the mix for Avengers: Doomsday. Of the dozens of stars that have been confirmed to be in the 2026 blockbuster, none of them are heroes or villains from writer/director James Gunn's cosmic side of the MCU. This even includes Chris Pratt's Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, who was promised to return at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Seth Green last voiced Howard The Duck in Season 3 of Disney+'s animated What If...? series, and according to the actor, there haven't been any discussions about him bringing the character to another live-action project. That being said, if he never gets the chance to voice Howard again, he sounds like he wouldn't hold it against the folks at Marvel Studios. Commenting on whether or not he's heard anything, Green said,

No, nothing of any substance...I love [playing the character]. It's one of my greatest privileges. You don't even know, man, how much this means to have done it in all the ways that I have. It's awesome.

Featuring a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Infinity Saga heroes (Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston), the roster of the New Avengers (Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Sebastian Stan), the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the original X-Men stars (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammar), and more, Avengers: Doomsday began production earlier this year and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.

While there's a lot about the MCU blockbuster that we don't currently know, it should go without saying that we expect to hear a lot about the project between now and the end of next year. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming months as more is revealed about the super exciting production.