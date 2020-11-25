Despite Johnny Depp's Appeal, Looks Like He's Going To To Have To Shell Out Lots Of Cash For That Libel Case

For those of you who haven’t been keeping track of Johnny Depp’s specific legal feud with The Sun, the actor sued the publication for libel because it described him as a “wife beater” in one of its 2018 articles with regard to his relationship with Amber Heard. While Depp’s side did manage to successfully prove elements of a libel claim, Depp’s case against The Sun was ultimately dismissed on November 2 because the judge found the publication’s statements about the actor to be “substantially true” after hearing Heard’s testimony. Needless to say this was a big win not just for The Sun, but publishers in general, while it will adversely affect Depp as he continues his other legal battles.