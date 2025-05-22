As The It Ends With Us Legal Battle Continues, Sources Make Claims About How Justin Baldoni Is Handling ‘The Financial And Emotional Weight’
How is he doing?
It feels like every day there are new developments and claims surrounding the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us. It’s also nowhere near over, since the trial is currently scheduled for March of 2026. Overall, this whole situation seems trying on both parties. Now, sources are opening up about how the Jane the Virgin star, specifically, is handling “the financial and emotional weight” of it all.
Many massive lawsuits like this one take a lot of time and cost a lot of money. In the case of both Baldoni and Lively, “devastating” has been used to describe the impact of this legal battle. So, in a new interview with People, an insider provided an alleged update on how the director is handling the emotional and financial “weight," saying:
This claim does make sense. As I mentioned, these suits have been described as “devastating” from both sides. Lively has also mentioned that the “highest highs and lowest lows” of her life have come over this time. So, it’s no secret that these lawsuits and the constant news surrounding them have taken a toll.
There are multiple pricey lawsuits in play – Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit has a $400 million price tag on it. Plus, many big claims are going back and forth, with both parties’ lawyers loudly firing back to defend their clients. Lively’s also reportedly been trying to get Baldoni’s defamation case dismissed. Not to mention, other very famous folks, like Taylor Swift, have been involved in this case. So, it’s high profile, there’s a lot of attention on it, and like any big legal battle, it’s likely expensive and tiring.
However, amid all that, this source claims that Justin Baldoni is trying to keep a positive mindset, explaining:
The story went on to explain that the actor is focused on “his family and faith” right now. They also claimed that he’s “leaning on a tight circle of loyal friends,” as well as his wife, Emily Baldoni. Continuing to speak about his marriage, the insider alleged that despite the legal drama and the stress it's caused, the director and his partner are in a strong place:
Continuing to claim that Baldoni is in a pretty good place, all things considered, the insider explained that despite the drama, his longtime friends and family have stayed close:
Along with things apparently being good personally amid all the legal drama, the insider made claims about Baldoni’s legal team. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has been a prominent figure in all this, and he has made big claims and statements regarding the ongoing lawsuits.
To that point, the source said:
So, while Baldoni is apparently “feeling the financial and emotional weight” of this legal drama, he’s allegedly staying positive and has a good circle of people around him.
As this whole situation between him and Blake Lively develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. Every day, it feels like there are new developments, the trial is still a long way away, and it's unclear who will be favored in court. So, as we learn about this ongoing legal battle, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
