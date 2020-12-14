Disney World Responds After Photos Of Seemingly Photoshopped Masks On Guests Roll Around

Leave a Comment
Last week, a picture hit the internet that had Walt Disney World fans scratching their heads. It was a picture taken from inside the Dinosaur ride at Disney's Animal Kingdom that appeared to include a guest who had a face covering photoshopped onto their face. It seemed that this had been a move made by Walt Disney World in order to better promote the wearing of face coverings. However, since Disney World had said nothing about this new process earlier, it was also possible that the rough photoshopping job had been taken by somebody after the fact. Now Walt Disney World has issued a statement that's confirmed the photoshop work was its own.
In a statement to WDWNT, Walt Disney World has confirmed that the image going around the net was done by the park. According to the statement, the digital face coverings were a test that came about due to guest requests. However, the park has already ceased adding masks to guests not wearing them on attractions. It's unclear exactly why the plan has been abandoned so quickly. Adding the masks added a delay in producing the photos for guests and it's possible that has more to do with why this is being abandoned.
The reason guests might have requested something like this is that, previously, one of the ways that Walt Disney World was encouraging guests to wear masks was by not providing ride photos if the guests did not have their faces covered. This was fine enough on something like Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, the other attraction where this tech was being used, as ride photos are of individual vehicles and multiple parties are not put together.
However, as was the case on the Dinosaur image that was going around, there were two different groups in the car, and thus the group that did have their faces covered would have lost the chance at their picture because of a person in the second group. Collecting photos is one way that many guests commemorate their Walt Disney World vacation. If people are losing access to photos because of maskless riders that aren't even in their party, it's understandable why some guests might have requested some alternative, especially those who spent a couple hundred dollars on the Memory Maker, which allows guests to take as many pictures as they want.
Although, it has to be said that, because the digital facemask was such an obvious photoshop job that I wasn't entirely convinced the picture was real, I'm not sure how many guests would be happy with owning that picture anyway. Once you see that one person's face mask is obviously digital, that's all your ever going to notice when you look at the picture, so maybe just not having it works just as well.