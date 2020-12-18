Walt Disney World Has Fixed A Hilarious Goof In A Rethemed Resort Slide

Walt Disney Imagineers are amazing. When we experience new E-ticket attractions like Rise of the Resistance or Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, we see just how impressive they can be. We go for a ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World and sometimes even after the ride is over we can't believe the experience we just had. How many times have we asked ourselves "How did they do that?" And yet, Imagineers are only human, and as such, they can make mistakes. Recently, just such a mistake was made. It was an utterly inconsequential error, it's a spelling mistake of all things, but that's what makes it so funny.