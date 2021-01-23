A Valuable Lesson Casey Affleck Learned On The Set Of Ocean’s Eleven

One thing I learned was movies don’t have to take a lot of time. There were twelve people and they were all movie stars, except for me basically, in every scene of that movie and those guys would be done with the scenes in like 15 minutes. Steven Soderbergh would shoot that thing – you know the day’s work was supposed to be one scene that whole day and you’d start at seven in the morning and be done by 10:30. If you really know what you’re doing, it can be fun, it can be painless and you can be done before lunch. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that happen on anything else.