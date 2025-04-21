'They Came To Take This Industry For Granted.’ Ben Affleck Did Not Hold Back About The State Of Filming In Hollywood (And Why Movies Are Leaving)

News
By published

Number crunching may be a new specialty for The Accountant 2 star.

Ben Affleck sits back at his desk with an assured expression in Air.
(Image credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime)

As the 2025 movie schedule is getting ready to welcome Ben Affleck's neurodivergent ass kicker from The Accountant back to movie screens, the upcoming sequel has gotten some pretty fantastic feedback. But while The Accountant 2’s critical reactions may be positive, Affleck has become even more candid about a not-so-rosy subject: why major productions like director Gavin O’Connor’s impending sequel are less likely to film in Hollywood.

Speaking with the AP during the Los Angeles premiere, the multi-hyphenate took a moment to discuss the burgeoning productions in other states across the country. And it’s not just major production tax incentives that factor into this equation, as you’ll see below, through Ben Affleck’s remarks on this subject:

A post shared by AP Entertainment (@apnewsentertainment)

A photo posted by on

As expressed above, the Air director feels that while California seems to be increasing the quantity of rebates available to film productions, the actual benefits are lacking when compared to other locations. It’s a fair point, because why shoot your New York based thriller on a backlot, or even in Toronto - as was the tradition in the ‘90s - when the Big Apple is offering some solid financial rewards to go method?

While I’d like to say that Ben Affleck’s character from The Accountant 2 is rubbing off on him, this fiscally centered conversation is more than likely inspired by his own experiences behind the camera. More specifically, his recent co-founding of production company Artists Equity with long time friend and collaborator Matt Damon could be what’s driving the conversation here.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Looking to get ready for The Accountant 2 by revisiting the 2016 original? Well, you're in luck, as a 30-day trial is all you need to do so, since the previous entry in Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's would-be franchise is currently streaming on that platform. Though if you happen to get to the end of that free trial and want to keep the fun going, $14.99 a month (or $139 for a year) will grant you access to Prime Video originals like The Boys, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - which also happens to co-star The Accountant's Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

View Deal

Affleck’s “assembly line” narrative for Netflix productions is another example of how his outlook on making films has evolved. Even that viral $6K sneaker discussion with his own children shows that the Hollywood vet looks at money very carefully in private. Perhaps his own career resurgence is what sews this all together into the mindful package that Ben Affleck is putting out into the world.

Possessing his own fair share of stories involving the ups and downs as a writer, director, and star, those experiences have surely put things into perspective over time as well. And in all fairness, the Academy Award winner seems to be walking the line between art and commerce in a way that most would be envious about.

Just as any truly creative force would tell you, Mr. Affleck is all about earning the opportunity to make a project. The Accountant 2 is the latest project that fights to prove that point, as even its star could tell you that The Accountant’s sequel pitfalls were only overcome because demand for the film was there. And now that demand is about to be satisfied, as you can see Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson riding back into action in theaters, starting April 25th.

TOPICS
Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

‘You Never Get Used To It!’ Think George Clooney’s Newly Dyed Hair Looks A Little Off? He’s Right There With You

Toy Story 5 Has Found Its Carl Weathers Replacement For Combat Carl, And I'm Pumped It's Another Beloved Hollywood Icon

I Watched Christopher Reeve's Superman For The First Time, And There's One Scene That's Driving Me Crazy
See more latest
Most Popular
Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses the crowd at WrestleMania 41 Night 2
After Stone Cold Steve Austin's ATV Accident At WrestleMania 41, Another Fan Was Hit By A Moving Vehicle
George Clooney in The Flash
‘You Never Get Used To It!’ Think George Clooney’s Newly Dyed Hair Looks A Little Off? He’s Right There With You
Rick and Chelsea on Gary&#039;s yacht in The White Lotus Season 3
Despite Feuding Rumors Between Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood, There’s A Big Reason The Two May Have To Reunite Soon
Side by side of The Mandalorian&#039;s Greef Karga and Toy Story of Terror&#039;s Combat Carl
Toy Story 5 Has Found Its Carl Weathers Replacement For Combat Carl, And I'm Pumped It's Another Beloved Hollywood Icon
Pedro Pascal and Charli XC side by side
It’s Officially The End Of BRAT Summer, And I’m So Here For The Fans Saying Zaddy Pedro Pascal Should Take Over The Mantle In Summer 2025
Seth Rogen speaking to Ron Howard in an episode of The Studio
The Story Behind How Seth Rogen Got Several Directors To Play Themselves On The Studio (Ron Howard’s Thoughts About His ‘A–hole’ Appearance Are A+)
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
While Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Reflected On Making The Film, He Revealed One Of His ‘Great Regrets’ From That Time
Matt, Any, and Amani in 90 Day Fiancé Season 11
90 Day Fiancé: Matt's Latest Comments About The Throuple Situation Have Me Scratching My Head
Gabriel Macht wearing gray suit in Suits LA
Suits LA’s Harvey Specter Arc Wrapped Up, And It Came With Some Big Reveals About What’s Happened To Him Since The Original Series Ended
Chris Evans&#039; Captain America in front of portals in Avengers: Endgame
We Always Talk About Marvel Easter Eggs From The Comics, But My Favorite Is When One From An MCU Movie Pays Off In Another