'They Came To Take This Industry For Granted.’ Ben Affleck Did Not Hold Back About The State Of Filming In Hollywood (And Why Movies Are Leaving)
Number crunching may be a new specialty for The Accountant 2 star.
As the 2025 movie schedule is getting ready to welcome Ben Affleck's neurodivergent ass kicker from The Accountant back to movie screens, the upcoming sequel has gotten some pretty fantastic feedback. But while The Accountant 2’s critical reactions may be positive, Affleck has become even more candid about a not-so-rosy subject: why major productions like director Gavin O’Connor’s impending sequel are less likely to film in Hollywood.
Speaking with the AP during the Los Angeles premiere, the multi-hyphenate took a moment to discuss the burgeoning productions in other states across the country. And it’s not just major production tax incentives that factor into this equation, as you’ll see below, through Ben Affleck’s remarks on this subject:
As expressed above, the Air director feels that while California seems to be increasing the quantity of rebates available to film productions, the actual benefits are lacking when compared to other locations. It’s a fair point, because why shoot your New York based thriller on a backlot, or even in Toronto - as was the tradition in the ‘90s - when the Big Apple is offering some solid financial rewards to go method?
While I’d like to say that Ben Affleck’s character from The Accountant 2 is rubbing off on him, this fiscally centered conversation is more than likely inspired by his own experiences behind the camera. More specifically, his recent co-founding of production company Artists Equity with long time friend and collaborator Matt Damon could be what’s driving the conversation here.
Affleck’s “assembly line” narrative for Netflix productions is another example of how his outlook on making films has evolved. Even that viral $6K sneaker discussion with his own children shows that the Hollywood vet looks at money very carefully in private. Perhaps his own career resurgence is what sews this all together into the mindful package that Ben Affleck is putting out into the world.
Possessing his own fair share of stories involving the ups and downs as a writer, director, and star, those experiences have surely put things into perspective over time as well. And in all fairness, the Academy Award winner seems to be walking the line between art and commerce in a way that most would be envious about.
Just as any truly creative force would tell you, Mr. Affleck is all about earning the opportunity to make a project. The Accountant 2 is the latest project that fights to prove that point, as even its star could tell you that The Accountant’s sequel pitfalls were only overcome because demand for the film was there. And now that demand is about to be satisfied, as you can see Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson riding back into action in theaters, starting April 25th.
