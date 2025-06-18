Brad Pitt Opened Up About The Possibility Of Ocean’s 14, And Of Course It Involved Roasting George Clooney

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are Hollywood BFFs who famously starred in the Ocean’s movies in the early-mid 2000s. But as the years have passed, we’ve been wondering: what's the holdup regarding the pair doing another one of those fabulous heist movies together? Well, Pitt was just asked about what’s going on with Ocean’s 14.

The Oscar-winning actor is currently gearing up to be the lead in one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming 2025 movies, F1. As the action movie about Formula One scene is already receiving rave audience reactions (even from critics), here’s the latest Brad Pitt said about the possibility of Ocean’s 14:

Well, the problem is I’d have to then work with Clooney, and I’ve kind of sworn that off for health reasons. But if that were to happen, I do know that there is a script out there that Mr. Clooney has developed, and it’s pretty damn tasty.

Well, there you have it. When E! News probed Pitt about what’s going on with the long-awaited sequel, he jokingly threw his good friend George Clooney under the bus. The actor said he’s sworn him off “for health reasons,” before actually going into business by confirming there’s in fact a script out there that’s “pretty damn tasty.”

We’ve known that there’s an Ocean’s 14 script. In fact, when the pair were promoting Wolfs, which was an Apple TV+ movie they both starred in last September, Clooney said they “have a good script, and everybody’s read it and ready to do it.” At the time, he was standing right next to Pitt when he joked that he “liked it… ‘Cause we kill someone that you think is funny.”

Around the same time, there was also a rumor that Conclave director Edward Berger was signing on to direct it, but we’ve heard no other concrete details since. I imagine this could have to do with Brad Pitt’s schedule, considering he wrapped on F1 in January and is currently on the press tour for it.

Additionally, he’s set to head into production later this year on his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood spinoff film with David Fincher, which has also cast Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, per Deadline. Pitt is also filming The Riders with Edward Berger for A24 in early 2026, per THR.

Despite Brad Pitt’s comments, history has shown he and Clooney love working together, and I bet they are working to make it happen if they are both passionate about the script as they sound. While we wait for more Ocean’s 14 updates, you can see Brad Pitt play an all-star driver in F1 when it hits theaters on June 27.