Let Him Go’s Most Gruesome Scene Was Inspired By A Stephen King Classic

All the same, Let Him Go did still get an R-rating from the MPAA for “violence,” but given the actual restraint shown by the movie it can practically wear that as a badge of honor. That rating is far more about the visceral impact that the violence has than graphic content, and that makes it feel like a hat-tip to a well-shot film. Following its theatrical release last fall, Let Him Go is now available to purchase on all major digital platforms. And for those of you who are into physical media collection, the movie will be on Blu-ray and DVD February 2.