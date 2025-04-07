I Just Learned That The Talk To Me Scene That Was Already Too Much For Me Was Almost A Lot Worse

Mild SPOILERS are ahead for Talk To Me, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

It’s almost been two years since Talk To Me was released in theaters, and I can honestly say it remains one of the scariest horror movies in years. I noticed the movie has not only become recently available to stream on Netflix, it’s also poked its head in the streamer’s Top 10, which means a lot of people have experienced the terror that is the Philippou Brothers’ Talk To Me.

I’m particularly curious how many people turned it off at the scene that certainly would have if I had seen it the first time at home. It was just too much for me, and I just learned that the filmmakers originally had written it as even gorier. Let’s get into it:

I’m A Big Horror Fan, But Talk To Me’s Possession Scene Went Too Far, In My Opinion

While yes, that awkward dog makeout scene was terrifying, what I’m referring to is the time when Joe Bird’s Riley becomes possessed after shaking the mysterious hand and things get horribly gory and messed up. I was absolutely shaken by seeing a 13-year-old kid harm himself over and over, to the point of trying to take out his own eyeball and crack his own skull, especially because it felt so realistic.

The filmmakers definitely did their job at making a scary movie, but for me it went a bridge too far and was no longer entertaining by any measure. I truly wanted to walk out of the theater then and there, but I ultimately am happy I braved it to see the terrifyingly clever Talk To Me ending.

And, Per The Filmmakers It Was Almost Even More Violent

An interview with Business Insider featured the directors talking about the scene specifically, and I was shocked to learn that it could have gone even further in terms of extremes. As Michael Philippou told the site:

When we were on set and we were blocking through it, it went for longer as well. But it was actually a constant debate, because we just didn’t wanna be gratuitous. We wanted that moment to carry impact, and for the right amount of time.

At least they knew there was a line to cross, but truly I could not have taken a single more second of that scene than we got. As co-director Danny Philippou added during the 2023 interview:

There was like a corner of a bookshelf that he was gonna start headbutting as well… Once we were all on set, we were sort of seeing how fucked up he was getting. We saw how he was breaking down. We’re like, ‘Okay, for it to continue is just ridiculous.’ It just felt too unrealistic.

While I’m in absolute shock that the final scene was the toned down version of the original, I was happy to read that the actor Joe Bird was “so game” to do the scene and was actually “having a laugh” in between takes over being creepy as hell. I also found it interesting how the directors also toned down another scene to give this one more weight. As Danny continued:

A big thing in the script was that the first possession with Mia went further, and there were some really extreme things that happened in that. But it just sort of took away from the weight of that second possession with Riley and made it less realistic that the kids would go back and keep doing it.

Of course it’s been hailed as one of the best A24 movies because the directors decided not to pull their punches when it comes to scaring its audiences, but geez, is that scene a tough watch. And that’s one of two really rough scenes with Riley.

I Do Admire How The Scene Was Shot Practically Because That Definitely Made It As Effective As It Is

While I had trouble stomaching the Talk To Me scene I do understand that was the point to be genuinely terrified and I can appreciate it being a scene that was shot with practical effects. The filmmakers actually built a prosthetic face over Joe Bird’s own face which allowed it to look as realistic as they do. In Danny’s words:

On a certain angle, you couldn’t tell that it was an extra part of his face. So he was actually reaching and pulling an eyeball – a fake eye – out of a practical head.

While I’m probably never watching this movie again, and I’m officially terrified of the filmmakers’ new movie, Bring Her Back, it was interesting to learn more about the making of the scene. I’m honestly hoping the next upcoming horror movies doesn't top this scene anytime soon.