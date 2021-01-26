In Total Boss Move, Glenn Close Recalls How She Got To Keep Her Cruella De Vil Costumes

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the release of the animated Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. It's a great film, but it's perhaps possible that the live-action version made by Disney in the mid-'90s, one of the first in what would become a series of remakes, is even better. Although, if it is a better film, that's entirely due to the performance of Glenn Close as the villain Cruella de Vil. Close is perfect in the role of the and it turns out she can recreate the character anytime she'd like because she owns all of the original costumes she wore in the movie, and it turns out those outfits weren't cheap.