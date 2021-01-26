Comments

Leave a Comment

news

In Total Boss Move, Glenn Close Recalls How She Got To Keep Her Cruella De Vil Costumes

Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the release of the animated Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. It's a great film, but it's perhaps possible that the live-action version made by Disney in the mid-'90s, one of the first in what would become a series of remakes, is even better. Although, if it is a better film, that's entirely due to the performance of Glenn Close as the villain Cruella de Vil. Close is perfect in the role of the and it turns out she can recreate the character anytime she'd like because she owns all of the original costumes she wore in the movie, and it turns out those outfits weren't cheap.

Variety recently hosted a conversation between Glenn Close and actor Pete Davidson and the King of Staten Island star confessed that Close's 101 Dalmatians and the live-action sequel were two of his favorite movies growing up (I feel old). Close then revealed to Davidson that she still owns Cruella's entire wardrobe. It was part of her contract to play the part. Although the studio apparently tried to work around the deal, Close would not allow it. The actress says...

I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie. Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no.

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall in that conversation. Somebody at Disney is asking Glenn Close if they could just make her a new, slightly less expensive version of the outfits, but she's not having it. The contract says she gets the wardrobe, so she gets the wardrobe. And Disney just has to let it all go.

What's unclear is exactly what happened to the wardrobe. Glenn Close actually transformed herself into Cruella de Vil last October for Bette Midler's annual New York Restoration Project Halloween fundraiser, but she specifically listed where the elements of her costume came from, and none of it was actually part of her 101 Dalmatians wardrobe. Although, the coat was part of her wardrobe from The Wife, so it seems Glenn Close is in the habit of making wardrobe one of her contract requirements. It's one way to keep your closet fresh.

One can only hope that Emma Stone had a similar clause in her contract. The actress will be the next live-action Cruella de Vil, in an origin story movie set to hit theaters later this year. We haven't seen what the new Cruella will look like beyond a couple of publicity shots, one assumes that Cruella either has always had a top notch wardrobe or the movie is all about how she fell in love with fur coats.

Up Next

One Concern We Already Have With Cruella
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

'Hillbilly Elegy' Interviews with Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Ron Howard And More movies 2M 'Hillbilly Elegy' Interviews with Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Ron Howard And More Sean O'Connell
Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy Review: Amy Adams Delivers A Strong Performance In A Listless Drama reviews 3M Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy Review: Amy Adams Delivers A Strong Performance In A Listless Drama Eric Eisenberg
While We Wait For Disney's Cruella, Here Are 10 Other Movies And Shows To Watch Streaming news 4M While We Wait For Disney's Cruella, Here Are 10 Other Movies And Shows To Watch Streaming Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

All My Life Dec 4, 2020 All My Life 6
Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Kevin Hart Will Star In A Major Video Game Adaptation TBD Kevin Hart Will Star In A Major Video Game Adaptation Rating TBD
Dax Shepard Explains Why Relapse News Was So Hard To Share After 16 Years Sober TBD Dax Shepard Explains Why Relapse News Was So Hard To Share After 16 Years Sober Rating TBD
HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Be Missing A Major Comedy Actor In Season 11 TBD HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Be Missing A Major Comedy Actor In Season 11 Rating TBD
The Little Things Review: Even Denzel Washington And Rami Malek Aren’t Compelling Enough To Slave This Blah Thriller Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things Review: Even Denzel Washington And Rami Malek Aren’t Compelling Enough To Slave This Blah Thriller 4
A Godzilla, King Kong And Pacific Rim Team-Up Movie Has Been Suggested And We Need This To Happen Now TBD A Godzilla, King Kong And Pacific Rim Team-Up Movie Has Been Suggested And We Need This To Happen Now Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information