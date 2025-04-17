Charlize Theron Only Had One Line In Apple TV+'s The Studio. Why The Co-Creator Told Me It Was The 'Most Baller Thing Ever'

It definitely caught my attention.

Charlize Theron glaring at Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Among the things you can expect when you stream The Studio with your Apple TV+ subscription are celebrity cameos… like, a lot of them! Seth Rogen’s new series, which premiered late last month on the 2025 TV schedule, is packed with actors, directors and other creative talent from Hollywood playing fictional versions of themselves, including Charlize Theron. What’s especially funny about her appearance is that she only said one line in her mere seconds of screen time, and The Studio co-creator Alex Gregory told CinemaBlend why this was “the most baller thing ever.”

Theron uttered “Get the fuck out” to Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick and Ike Barinholtz’s Sal Saperstein at the party she was hosting. This happened after she was informed that the men had told Martin Scorsese that not only would he not be making Jonestown for Continental Studios, he wouldn’t be allowed to shop what was supposed to be his final movie anywhere else because Continental was making its Kool-Aid Man movie. While Gregory was talking about the process behind getting these celebrity cameos during my recent interview with him, he had this to say about Theron’s appearance:

The funny thing I thought was that Charlize cut her lines down to one, which I thought was the coolest, most baller thing ever. She's like, ‘No, it should just be one line.’ She's a class act.

So we could have gotten a bit more of Charlize Theron in The Studio’s first episode, titled “The Promotion,” but the actress wasn’t having it. Instead, she felt it was better if her fictional self just stated that one demand, and it paid off. Matt and Sal walked off with their tails between their legs, and I have no doubt they’ll never be invited to another one of Theron’s shindigs again. Alex Gregory’s right, it was indeed a baller move.

Charlize Theron, of course, previously worked with Seth Rogen on the comedy movie Long Shot, so it was probably easy enough for him to convince her to stop by the critically-acclaimed The Studio. On that note, Gregory also told me that most of the celebrities cameoing in The Studio have either worked with Rogen before or are fans of his work. So there’s already a “huge amount of trust,” and Gregory also noted that Rogen and Evan Goldberg, one of the show’s other co-creators, have done a great job “making sure they're comfortable, making sure that they understood what their joke was.” He added:

What's great is Seth as a performer… he's like, ‘People just want to know what their joke is. They want to know that they're gonna be funny.’ And so we went to great lengths to make sure that everyone had a real story. So it wasn't just like walking on and saying hi or whatever.

Alex Gregory also mentioned after talking about Charlize Theron that once people learned that Martin Scorsese would be appearing in The Studio, “the cameos became a lot easier to get.” While I suspect we won’t be seeing Theron again for the rest of the season, if the Apple TV+ show is renewed for a second season, I’d like for her to pop back to stare down Matt Remick. I need her to hold a grudge against him for making one of the greatest directors of all time cry.

We’re now at the halfway mark with The Studio Season 1, with new episodes, including one inspired by the Golden Globes, dropping Wednesdays. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron can next be seen in The Old Guard 2, which will be released to Netflix subscription holders on July 2.

